Burroughs Class of ’62 to Celebrate 60 Year Reunion

Classmates from 60 years ago will re-unite at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 25th. Twelve of the #116 attending are coming from out of state. Three of those 12 will come from as far as Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Others hail from Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Arizona.

The Reunion Committee wanted to keep the cost on the inexpensive side and place the emphasis on “Mixing & Mingling”. No live band, no DJ, rather hand-picked tunes from the ’60s for background music. There will be Wall Displays to capture old times: Sports Highlights, Elementary School Class Photos, Our Burbank, Then & Now, Alumni Memorabilia, and lastly an “In Memoriam” corner to honor #102 students who have passed away. Lincoln Elementary School boasts of having 18 Burroughs graduates who have known each other since kindergarten!

There will be Pre and Post events. Prior to the Reunion, Friday evening, June 24, at Bob’s Big Boy, there will be a casual gathering of JBHS Alumni to admire the traditional automobile display and enjoy a premier hamburger. Post the Reunion on Sunday morning, June 26th, the finale will be breakfast at the Hillside Cafe. All in all, it will be a swell weekend for all and a wonderful celebration of 60 years since the JBHS Class of 1962 threw their grad caps in the air!