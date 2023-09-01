Burroughs Football Continues to Roll

The Burroughs High football team is 3-0. That is the good news. Getting much better is what the Bears must do if they want to keep their perfect record intact.

Friday night they muscled out a 20-3 win over a banged-up St. Genevieve team that was playing with its junior varsity quarterback and was missing six players due to injury.

“Our defense stood up tall when we needed to,” Burroughs coach Jesse Craven said. “We have a long way to go, but the goal at the end of every game is to win. We’ll take it, but we have a lot to improve on.”

Burroughs started the game, which was played at Los Angeles Valley College, with junior Rocco Melillo at quarterback. Regular starter Chris Kulikov cited disciplinary reasons as the reason he didn’t start.

Melillo looked good and actually scored on a 1-yard run only to have it called back by penalty.

The Bears scored a play later as Melillo hooked up with tight end Alexzander Valenzuela on an 11-yard reception with 4:49 left in the first quarter.

Burroughs had a chance to push the lead into double digits early in the second quarter. But that opportunity ended in a fumble that the Valiants (0-2) recovered.

With Kulikov back in the second quarter, the Burroughs offense did look quite impressive. The senior quarterback finished nine of 14 passing for 222 yards. He had two touchdown passes and one interception.

Burroughs went up 13-0 with 1:04 left in the first half when Kulikov found Valenzuela on a high pass up the middle.

The Bears continued things early in the third quarter as Kulikov hooked up with Ethan Hubbell on an 80-yard touchdown with 11:21 left in the first half.

Burroughs did not score the rest of the way.

St. Genevieve added a 22-yard field goal by Valentino Lara with 8:37 left to play.

“We’re trying to find a way to play to our maximum potential, and we haven’t done it yet. I think our guys walk off this field happy with the result but not satisfied with how we played tonight.

Jake Scozzola had four receptions for 90 yards for Burroughs.

The Bears will host North Hollywood next Friday night.