Burroughs Cross Country Concludes Season in CIF Finals

The John Burroughs High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams concluded their fine season Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Championships at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut.

Because of the heavy rains that have hit the Greater Los Angeles area over the past week, the runners were given a break, as they ran on a course that was on roads and not trails and up steep hills as most are accustomed to.

Burroughs finished in 10th place in the Division 2 girls’ varsity competition out of 16 schools. The Burroughs boys’ team finished 15th out of 17 teams.

Although neither moved on to the California State Meet, which will be held next weekend in Fresno, the Bears had yet another solid season.

Providence High freshman Carolina Palma finished 14th in the Division 5 girls varsity race, but did not advance to Fresno. She finished in 18 minutes, 46.7 seconds.

Burroughs senior Saida Getz finished 21st in the girls’ varsity race in 17:33.4.

Freshman Baily Delgado finished 52nd in 18:26.1. Sophomore Elisha Hill finished 68th in 18:42.9. Sophomore Embrie Stephenson was 70th in 18:43.0. Sophomore Paula Mejia was 84th in 19:04.5. Senior Amy Harkins was 94th in 19:15.3 and sophomore Teresa Solano finished 116th in 20:29.8.

For the Burroughs boys’ team, senior Liam Ellingsworth finished 68th in 15:27.3. He was followed by junior Danny Patino, who took 70th in 15:27.4. Senior Nathan Marca finished 81st in 15:33.5. Junior Henry Bullock finished 89th in 15:41.3. Sophomore Derek Galustians (104th, 15:59.0), senior Dima Kharlamov (123rd, 16:43.5) and sophomore Bazeel Noguera (124th, 16:48.1) round out the Bears.



