Burroughs Cross Country Teams Move On to CIF Competition

Bears get both teams into CIF competition. See the link for full meet results.

The Burroughs High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams haven’t been on everyone’s radar this season as they have not appeared in the CIF Southern Section rankings.

But the Bears put together a fine regular season finale Thursday in the Pacific League Finals at Crescenta Valley Park.

The boys’ varsity team finished second behind league champion Crescenta Valley, and the girls’ team finished third behind the Falcons and Arcadia highs.

In the boys’ varsity competition, Burroughs had four finishers in the top 10. Unfortunately, Crescenta Valley had the first five, winning with 15 points. Burroughs had 47 points. Burbank High was sixth with 156 points.

Liam Ellingsworth finished sixth overall in 16 minutes, 18.9 seconds over the 3-mile course.

Photo courtesy Hilah Swidler Marca

Nathan Marca followed Ellingsworth, taking seventh in 16:28.2.

Henry Bullock (ninth, 16:45.2) and Danny Patino (10th, 16:46.1) both picked up second-team all-league honors.

Burbank’s top finisher was Estaban Perez, who finished 17th in 17:33.9.

Crescenta Valley won the girls’ varsity competition by scoring 35 points. Arcadia was second with 46 points. Burroughs finished with 49. Burbank finished seventh with 171.

Saida Getz of Burroughs finished second in 18:59.7. Teammate Bailey Delgado finished eighth in 20:06.4.

Burbank High’s top finisher was Lola Sickler, who took 23rd in 23:07.6.