Burroughs, CV Girls Soccer Finish On Level Terms

Burroughs High girls’ soccer coach Brady Riggs was hoping for the best but fearing the worst Tuesday when the Bears hosted visiting Crescenta Valley at Memorial Field.

With a number of players out due to injury, Riggs was hoping Burroughs could somehow earn a victory to possibly crack into the top two spots in the Pacific League, held by Crescenta Valley and Arcadia.

Burroughs nearly pulled out the win until a late Falcon goal left things tied at two after 80 minutes of action.

“I had five starters on the bench,” Riggs said. “But the effort was awesome. They (Burroughs) played so hard. We were lucky to come out of the first half 1-0. We had a few mistakes in the second half unfortunately, but we made the most of the very few chances we had. We had a chance to win the game despite being less than 100 percent physically.”

Burroughs (11-4-1 overall, 8-2-1 in league) was often outhustled in the midfield. But Bears did maintain enough composure defensively to keep the visiting Falcons from getting on the board.

The Bears got on the board in the 18th minute by taking advantage of a counter attack, as Jailyn Turner fired a right-footed shot that hit the left goal post and went in.

CV (11-5-2 overall 9-0-2 in league) came back and tied things just two minutes into the second half, as Olivia Clark took advantage of a Burroughs error following a cross from Allison Park.

Burroughs captain Julia Narmore nearly brought her team back in front moments later as she fired a free kick that hit the top post before going out of bounds.

Burroughs went ahead in the 73rd minute as Quiana Laughlin was able to put home a pass from Nicole Jimenez.

But CV was not finished.

Two minutes later the Falcons were whistled for a free kick and they took advantage by putting the ball past Burroughs goalie Layla Hoyo.

With the game virtually open in the final seconds, Burroughs put together a great opportunity only to see a shot by Graciella Gomez fisted away by Falcons goalie Ella DeKruyf.

“A tie is tie. We wanted to win,” Riggs said. “We’re probably locked in to the spot at three (in league), unless we get a little luck.”