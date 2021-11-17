Burroughs Drama Presents “Puffs Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School For Magic and Magic”

The John Burroughs High School Drama program presents Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School for Magic and Magic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 19 – 21, on the Burroughs Quad.

Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School for Magic and Magic tells the story of students who happened to attend a “certain School for Wizards” for seven years along with a “certain boy wizard (who shall be nameless).”

“Loyal and true, this plucky gang of young wizards learn to become the heroes of their own story!” according to the book’s synopsis. “This is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world! Puffs is hysterical family fun with a jovial, winking fondness for all things magical that happened in those big books you probably read!”

“The students and I have had so much fun being back together and rehearsing for live theater!” commented Drama teacher Guy Myers. “The energy they are bringing to the script and their characters is going to be over the top because we have all missed the collaborative spirit so much.”

“The kids unanimously voted to perform outdoors for the show because we all feel that facial expressions and diction are integral to the theater experience, and we they want to give it everything they’ve got and put on the best show possible!” he added.

“We will try to cast all the spells we can for good weather the week of the show, but we advise everyone to dress warmly and be ready to snuggle under a blanket for this unique and magical evening of hilarious fun!”

“The production has been a wild ride but also a lot of fun,” commented senior Mia Brumbaugh, who is Student Producer and portrays the role of Ginny in the play. “In addition to it being such a fast-paced show, there are so many aspects to it that make it such an entertaining play.”

“I’m really honored to be taking on the role of Student Producer because it’s given me a lot of experience and it’s an addition to acting that I find really fun, although it can be stressful at times,” she added.

“This is my first time student producing for a live production, so it’s different from what I was expecting but also an amazing experience because I get to manage many of the little pieces of the show I hadn’t been aware of when I was an ensemble member in previous productions.”

“Getting to act with the cast has also been an amazing experience because everyone is hilarious and supportive of each other’s abilities,” Brumbaugh said. “I hope people come to enjoy the play and all the work we’ve put into it!”

Puffs “focuses on how we all have a unique journey and sometimes the supporting characters get to be the stars too!” Myers also said. “We are all the heroes of our own adventures!”

Attendees should wear warm clothing and bring scarves and blankets if they want, Myers added. “The audience is required to wear masks when indoors going to restrooms or buying concessions. While outside, audience members may wear or not wear a mask according to their level of comfort. Seating can be spaced apart as well for additional safety as desired.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for students or $10 for students with an ASB card. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit the jbhsdrama.com website. Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. on November 19 and 20 and 6:00 p.m. on November 21.