Burroughs Drama Presents “Shakespeare In Love”

The John Burroughs High School Drama Department presents its final production of the 2021-22 season, Shakespeare In Love, for three performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 6-8.

Shakespeare In Love tells the story of a young William Shakespeare in the throes of writer’s block with a deadline for his new play on the horizon. Will gets past his writer’s block with inspiration from his new muse, Viola, while Viola will do anything to be cast in Will’s next play, including breaking the law.

There’s mistaken identity, backstage theatrics and constant scheming in this stage version of the 1999 Academy Awards Best Picture winner, written by Tom Stoppard, Lee Hall and Marc Norman. As young Will falls in love with Viola, the story is by turns a romance, a drama, a tragedy and a comedy.

“Back in March of 2020 when we were sent home and our school went virtual, my students and I were working on a production of Shakespeare In Love, which unfortunately had to be cancelled,” commented Drama teacher and show director Guy Myers. “We are so thrilled to finally be able to bring this romantic comedy to the stage! It celebrates the joy of the creative process and the art of theater!”

“Putting on a production is never easy, and this adaptation of the Oscar-winning movie emphasizes the ridiculousness of the rehearsal process and all the insurmountable odds that a cast and crew must face to get to opening night,” Myers continued. “Part comedy, part romance, and part tragedy, this production has something for everyone and will leave audiences smiling.”

“I’m so proud of how dedicated the students have been this season, during a year that has been more challenging than any other we have faced,” he added. “They have remained enthusiastic, hard-working, and always keep it fun!”

“This role is an absolute dream as I have been a longtime fan of the film,” commented junior Sophie Pollono who plays Viola. “This is my first year in the drama program as I transferred into Burroughs as a junior and I have had the best time!”

“This show is quite the undertaking but as someone who loves Shakespeare it is so fun!” she also said. “I hope the audience enjoys all of our hard work and this amazing play which is a love letter to the creative process and theater.”

Performances are held at the John Burroughs High School auditorium, located at 1920 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank. The curtain rises for Shakespeare In Love on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at 7:00 p.m., with a 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinee on May 8.

The show runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes with one 15 minute intermission. Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for seniors, $12 for students or $10 with an ASB card. Tickets are available in advance at jbhsdrama.com.