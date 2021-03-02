Burroughs Drama Showcases “Avenue Q (School Edition)” Online

The John Burroughs High School Drama program presents Avenue Q (School Edition) online through Saturday evening, March 6.

“The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q, where he makes new friendships and learns valuable life lessons,” explained Drama teacher Guy Myers. “Clearly this is not your ordinary neighborhood, and together, Princeton and his new-found friends find themselves struggling in the search for adequate jobs, love and romance, and their ever-elusive purposes in life.”

“Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention a diverse cast of puppets, Avenue Q is a truly unique show that has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. This new school edition maintains all the original production’s hilarity and its fuzzy (and not so fuzzy) life insights, while making it appropriate for high school audiences and performers. Fun for the whole family, this is an experience you won’t want to miss!”

“The cast of 31 students have turned in incredible performances after rehearsing through Zoom, recording the audio tracks, and filming at home on green screens!” Myers went on to say. “It’s a true example of the new skills we have all learned this school year!”

“I am blown away by the pure joy that has been created by this cast and creative team from a script and a score… especially considering we have never gotten together in person to rehearse or plan.”

“The vocal direction by Mr. Jennings is as impeccable as always, and the audio mixing and editing team of volunteers and students will dazzle you,” Myers added. “It’s creative, it’s fun, it’s topical, it’s irreverent, and you won’t want to miss it.”

Tickets are $25 and available by emailing jbhsdrama@yahoo.com or clicking the ticket link on the jbhsdrama website. An emailed reply to queries will include instructions on how to pay via Venmo and receive a link to view the comedic musical.

Avenue Q (School Edition) will be available to view through the evening of Saturday, March 6, but will disappear from the web by Sunday afternoon.