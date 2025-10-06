Burroughs Educator Kara Clark Named Among Top 16 Teachers in Los Angeles County

Burbank is brimming with pride as John Burroughs High School’s own Kara Clark has been honored not only as JBHS Teacher of the Year and Burbank Unified School District Teacher of the Year, but also as one of the Top 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year. Out of more than 70 nominations representing 65 districts, Clark was selected for this recognition at the 44th Annual Teachers of the Year Awards Banquet held at the Universal Hilton, where the educators were named the “Sweet 16.”

This program is the largest of its kind across the state and is also the most prestigious recognition program for public school educators in the U.S. Clark will now advance to represent L.A. County in the California Teachers of the Year competition this fall, where three educators will be chosen to represent California throughout the school year.

Clark has been an educator at John Burroughs High School (JBHS) for the last eight years, teaching Photography 1, Photography 2, and Yearbook. This year, she became an Adobe-certified teacher, offering students Photoshop Certification through a testing process supported by Adobe and the Burbank Unified School District (BUSD).

“Room 2113 changes students each day through positivity, kindness, and gratitude,” Clark shared. “From the outside, it looks like a normal classroom, but what happens inside is transformative. Students find their place, their people, their connections, and their voice, and this room becomes their second home.”

Kara Clark at the awards ceremony for the Top 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.

Clark’s journey to becoming an award-winning educator wasn’t linear. She didn’t even pick up a camera until she was 19. What began as a passion for photography grew into a thriving 15-year business before she transitioned into education. “I fell in love with the process—the human connection and the stories that would be told through my photographs,” said Clark, who graduated with a double major in photography and graphic design, and a minor in journalism.

During a slow season, Clark decided to teach a photography class, bringing together photographers around Burbank and neighboring cities through her workshops. “I felt so accomplished when sharing what I knew with other photographers.” As Clark explored her passion for education through teaching preschool and leading youth PE programs at the YMCA, she discovered that the joy her students brought her each day confirmed her calling to become a teacher.

People repeatedly told her that she would never find a job teaching photography since it was a dying art, so she pursued Physical Education during her credentialing process instead. After several unsuccessful attempts to pass her final test, Clark received a life-changing phone call from a friend who had seen a photography teaching position posted on the BUSD website. With over 15 years of professional photography experience, that phone call set the course for her future as an educator in Burbank.

As soon as she joined the JBHS faculty, her mission was clear: expand the photography program, make it equitable, and ensure all students had access to industry-level tools and opportunities. Today, JBHS photography students have access to a professional-level computer lab, lighting studio, and darkroom to learn the science behind photography. Classes are so popular that there’s now a waitlist to enroll, and students can even earn college credit through an agreement with Glendale Community College. Many of her students go on to start businesses, pursue careers in the arts, or discover creative confidence they didn’t know they had.

Her job as an educator has evolved over the years, and she uses her own life challenges—divorce, single parenthood, the loss of a loved one, and family mental illness—to relate to her students on a deeper level. Clark recalls one student who entered her class struggling with depression; she spent two years connecting with and earning the student’s trust. At graduation, the student presented Clark with an art book and a handwritten note: “Mrs. Clark, your kindness and daily check-ins did not go unnoticed. This class has given me new hope and a true joy in photography. Thank you for not giving up on me. It is because of you that I will not give up, and I see how important I am to this world.”

Stories like this illustrate why Clark has become a cornerstone of JBHS. She serves not only as a photography and yearbook teacher but also as the CTE Department Chair, SkillsUSA advisor, club leader, and social committee member. She launched the Headshots for Campus program, organizes fundraisers to ensure photography classes remain free and accessible, and has raised over $50,000 to provide cameras and supplies for her students.

Kara Clark with her students on a field trip.

Her leadership extends beyond campus. Clark coordinates JBHS’s Prom Pop-Up Shop, which provides donated formal wear for students in need, and she spearheaded Project Angel, where community members anonymously fund yearbooks for graduating seniors who might not otherwise be able to afford them. She also participates in the annual World Vision Global 6K, raising money for children in need of clean drinking water, and has organized clothing and food drives to support families during times of crisis.

Through it all, Clark’s philosophy remains rooted in empathy, resilience, and connection. “It is my goal as a teacher and a human—to bring a positive light, a new perspective, gratefulness, and an emphasis on kindness and human connection through my teaching,” says Clark. “Most technology encourages us to disconnect and move quickly. But both photography and yearbook class require you to slow down, to check in with those around you.”

In true Burbank fashion, the city is equally proud of her. Kara Clark isn’t just a teacher; she’s a leader, a mentor, and a community builder whose light shines far beyond the red doors of Room 2113.