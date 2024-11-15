Burroughs Football Coach Johnson Steps Down

Bears will look for new coach after 6-4 season.

Burroughs High football coach Laron Johnson has stepped down after one season in charge of the Bears.



Johnson led the team to a 6-4 season, including 4-3 in the Pacific League.



The Bears were surprisingly not selected to participate in the CIF Section playoffs.



Johnson took over the program in February after having at La Puente High the previous two seasons.



He had also been the head coach at Temple City High and was an assistant at La Canada, Mark Keppel, Marshall of Pasadena and Temple City highs.

“We are grateful for his contributions to our athletic program,” Burroughs principal Kenny Knoop said in a statement. “We appreciate his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”



Burroughs will immediately conduct a search to find a new head coach.



Johnson was not immediately available to comment.

The new Burroughs coach will become the fifth head coach since Keith Knoop stepped down in 2016 to become athletic director. Keith Knoop had been the head coach since 1997.