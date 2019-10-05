Burroughs Football Dropped by Muir

Anyone who understands football knows that any time a team has 21 penalties for more than 200 yards and can still win by four touchdowns, something must be wrong.

Friday night visiting Muir High did just that against host Burroughs in a 35-6 Pacific League victory.

Thanks to a number of elite-level college prospects including UCLA-bound John Humphrey, the Mustangs were able to overcome their mistakes and remain unbeaten in league play.

“We were in the game. It was 14-0 at halftime. Our kids believed that they could win,” Burroughs coach Rand Holdren said.

But the Indians were unable to put up much of a fight offensively.

“We’ve got to move the ball on offense.,” Holdren said.

Burroughs quarterback Nicholas Garcia passed for 69 yards.

The Indians (5-2, 1-2 in the league) scored their lone touchdown at the 6:32 mark of the third quarter as Carson Cardenaz scored on a 6-yard run.

Muir (5-1, 3-0 in the league) got on the board with 9:53 left in the first quarter as Humphrey made a spectacular 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from quarterback Amaris Harrison.

The Mustangs didn’t take a 14-0 lead until just before halftime when Harrison and Humphrey hooked up on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

“ I can’t give our kids that look in practice,” Holdren said in preparing for Muir’s athleticism.

Muir went up 21-0 early in the third quarter on a 9-yard run by running back Tyrikk Lawson.

Harrison scored on a keeper with 3:55 left in the third quarter to push Mustangs ahead 28–6.

Muir coach Zaire Calvin said the two-week break he had coming into the game played a key role in all of his team’s mistakes.

“We’re just rusty. We’re trying to get our chemistry back,” Calvin said.

Harrison hooked up junior Calen Bullock on a 55-yard touchdown with 4:57 to play.

Burroughs has a bye next week and will host Pasadena Oct. 18.