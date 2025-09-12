Burroughs Football Falls Behind Los Altos, Loses 52-7

The Bears scored late in the second quarter and gave up 45 points in the opening half.

By Rick Assad

Only one possession late in the second quarter proved successful for the Burroughs High football team on Thursday night against host Los Altos.

That clearly wasn’t enough as the Bears lost 52-7 for a third straight setback this season.

Junior running back Sho Fujita had a seven-yard run with 47 seconds left that capped an 85-yard, nine-play march that sliced the lead to 45-7.

Burroughs first-year coach Jose Calzadilla believes the season is salvageable.

“This is another example of our young team learning hard lessons. The hope is this will benefit us as we start the [Pacific] League,” he said of his team that is 0-3. “Our offensive line is still not solidified because of injuries. We’re hoping to get that settled this week.”

The Bears have also had trouble tackling in the open field for much of the early season and it’s hoped the problem will be solved.

The Conquerors built a 24-0 advantage after the first quarter and led 45-7 at halftime.

Burroughs’ first possession ended with a punt and was followed by a punt being blocked. Back-to-back punts were next, junior quarterback Brandon Chapparo tossed an interception and then the Bears scored a touchdown.

Los Altos (3-0) employed a seven-play march that covered 56 yards and ended with a 17-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback Diego Castillo, who accounted for four touchdowns, to senior wide receiver/defensive back Josiah Cortez that made it 7-0 as 9:49 remained.

An onside kick was recovered by the Conquerors at the Bears 35. Four plays were needed to make it 14-0 as Castillo found Cortez on a 12-yard strike as 7:42 was left.

The lead became 17-0 after a drive that began at the Los Altos 40 stalled at the Burroughs nine as senior Daniel Blas nailed a 25-yard field goal with 2:11 left in the initial frame.

Los Altos blocked a punt that was turned into a three-yard burst from junior running back/linebacker Evan Rojas as 10 seconds was left in the opening quarter for a 24-0 lead.

The Conquerors tacked on three touchdowns in the second period as Rojas added a five-yard run and 8:57 left that ended a 65-yard, five-play march for a 31-0 advantage.

The margin ballooned to 38-0 on a 39-yard, seven-play trek when Castillo added an 11-yard scamper and 5:38 left before the intermission.

About two minutes later, the lead became 45-0 on a 22-yard aerial from Castillo to senior wide receiver/defensive back Gavin Flores.

Junior quarterback/linebacker Luke Rodriguez capped the evening by scoring on a 20-yard run that highlighted a 10-play, 59-yard march with 10:05 left in the game that made it a 45-point deficit.

Next Friday at 7:00 p.m., Burroughs hosts Pasadena in the league opener at Memorial Field.