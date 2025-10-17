Burroughs Football No Match for Muir

Bears unable to get on the scoreboard against tough Muir defense.

Just two years ago the Burroughs High football team won on the road at Muir High and ended up winning the Pacific League title.

But things have changed in big ways in the time since. Muir has arguably its best team this century and it showed on the scoreboard Thursday night as the host Mustangs handed the visiting Bears a 63-0 loss.

“This is the best team we’ve faced in league. We came out and we played hard. It is tough. They are just so talented and well coached,” Burroughs coach Jose Calzadilla said. “They knew what we were going to do and were ready for it. They took it to us from the very beginning, but the guys kept going out and kept trying to play and that’s all I can ask for.”

Burroughs (3-5 overall, 3-2 in league) came out and put together a solid drive to start the game.

Quarterback Brandon Chapparo ran 12 plays that got Burroughs as close as the Muir 23-yard line. He completed three passes to Tony Sanchez on the drive.

Muir (7-1, 5-0 in league) eventually took over on downs and went to work behind left-handed quarterback Trey Gamble.

Gamble completed 10 of 13 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns.

His first completion was a 30-yard touchdown to Alijha Smith.

Later in the quarter he hooked up with junior Deveon Blaylock on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Muir running back Zion McDonald scored on an 18-yard run early in the second quarter to push the Mustangs’ lead to three touchdowns.

McDonald scored on a 32-yard punt return later and Gamble and Blaylock hooked up on a 15-yard touchdown, both before the intermission.

Burroughs did stop one Muir first-half drive as Ryder Bowne recovered a fumble.

Muir’s Dre Arnold returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown.

Gamble and Smith hooked up on a 50-yard touchdown with 9:50 left in the third quarter to make it 49-0.

Burroughs stopped another Muir drive in the red zone as Dominic Saraceno recovered a fumble.

The Bears will host Crescenta Valley next Friday night at Memorial Field.