Burroughs Football No Match for Muir

Burroughs High football coach Laron Johnson and Muir coach Lance Mitchell go back a long ways, as they grew up together in Pasadena.



Friday night the two had to square off against one another. Mitchell’s team continued to impress in a 50-6 win over the host Bears in a Pacific League contest.



“He’s done a good job everywhere he’s been. He’s a good coach. He has a young team. He’ll get it together. I’m excited to see what he does in league the rest of the way,” Mitchell said of Johnson.



Burroughs (5-2 overall, 3-1 in league) was outmatched by a Mustangs team that is dominating the way Muir did back in the late 20th century when it sent a number of players to major colleges and some to the National Football League.



Muir (5-2, 4-0) received a three-touchdown performance from 14-year-old freshman Noah Bozeman, who showed he has a very bright future ahead.

(Photo by Morgan Wright)



Muir scored its first touchdown on just the second play from scrimmage as quarterback Keyon Mills hooked up with Zion McDonald on a 68-yard touchdown.



The Mustangs scored their second touchdown when Mills hooked up with Bozeman on a 24-yard touchdown with 4:41 left in the first quarter

Bozeman scored on a sweep from 9 yards out with 1:16 left in the first quarter to give Muir a 22-0 lead.



Muir’s Alijah Parker scored on a 1-yard run with 9:07 left in the first half to make it 29-0.



Mills and Bozeman hooked up on a 16-yard touchdown with 6:38 left in the half to make it 36-0.



Mills hooked up with Guy Blaylock on a 3-yard touchdown in what was the final play of the first half. That made it 43-0.



“I thought we prepared well. Obviously it wasn’t enough, but we have three games left. We need to keep playing football and realize that the season is not over,” Johnson said.



Muir’s Michael Allen scored on 64-yard run with 4:52 left in the third quarter to make it 50-0.

(Photo by Morgan Wright)



Burroughs scored its lone touchdown with 6:03 to play as Mingus Allen hooked up with Giordan Lewis on a 24-yard touchdown.



Burroughs will go on the road to face Crescenta Valley next week.