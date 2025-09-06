Burroughs Football Struggles Versus Santa Monica

The Bears are off to a slow start in the season but scored in the second half so there are some bright spots.

By Rick Assad

It’s only two games into the 2025 football season and for Burroughs High, so far, it’s been tough sledding.

On Friday night in the home opener versus Santa Monica, the Bears managed a safety, a touchdown and an extra point as the hosts lost 35-9 in a nonleague game at Memorial Field.

All of the Bears’ points came in the second half and there were a few bright spots along the way, and they included junior running back Sho Fujita, who carried the ball 23 times for 73 yards and junior quarterback Brandon Chapparo, who passed for 94 yards on 10 of 26.

Junior running back Carson Shrode has been on the shelf but once he returns to action, Burroughs’ offense should be better because he adds a solid one-two punch.

The first points of the season for the Bears came with 3:11 left in the third quarter as Santa Monica reserve signal-caller was tackled in the end zone. The score cut the lead to 32 points.

After receiving the free kick, the Bears (0-2) took over at its 49-yard line and a 19-yard pass from Chapparo to Fujita put the ball at the Santa Monica 33.

On second down and nine, Chapparo ran for 12 yards and four plays later, Chapparo hit sophomore wide receiver Deegan Howell on a seven-yard toss as 11:55 remained in the fourth quarter.

The drive consumed nine plays and covered 51 yards and showed the team is capable of playing well.

Keith Recchia is the Burroughs defensive coordinator and had some nice words for the players who helped the team score.

“I like that our guys who subbed in fought hard,” he stated.

Santa Monica senior quarterback Eliot Bingener (311 yards on 20 of 28 with one interception) threw four touchdown passes including three to senior wide receiver Payton Seals, who finished with a game-best 137 yards on a game-high nine receptions.

The Vikings (2-1) came out and scored with 7:03 left in the first period as Bingener drilled Seals with an 18-yard toss that capped a six-play, 45-yard march for a 7-0 lead.

Bingener also connected with Seals on a 55-yard strike that made it 21-0 as 7:13 remained before the intermission as Santa Monica went 94 yards on four plays.

Bingener’s third scoring toss went to Seals and covered five yards as the Vikings led 28-0 as 11.8 seconds were left in the second period.

The Vikings began the drive at their 33-yard line and used seven plays.

The opening half saw Santa Monica, which defeated Kaimuki, which is located in Honolulu, Hawaii, 35-0 on the road but were shut out by Laguna Beach 42-0 had its way over much of the game.

Bingener engineered a five-play, 65-yard excursion after finding sophomore wide receiver Myles Lee on a 45-yard rocket that made it 35-0 with 9:46 on the clock in the third period.

Senior running back Isaiah Fernandez added a four-yard scoring jaunt for the Vikings as 10:47 was left in the second half as the visitors pulled ahead 14-0.

After losing the season opener 49-0 at Hart, Burroughs looks to get in the win column next Thursday with a nonleague game at Los Altos.