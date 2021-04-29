Burroughs Girls Basketball Comes Up Short

In a season where it is hard to predict what will happen next, the Burroughs High girls basketball has opened its season in a way that looks like many teams do in the summer in that they play anyone and everyone.

Thursday night the Bears hosted Bishop Montgomery of Torrance, which is traditionally one of the top programs in the CIF Southern Section.

Burroughs started strong, but was unable to maintain that rhythm in a 46-32 loss to the visiting Knights.

“That’s where we have to get better. That’s why we are playing these kinds of teams, is to be able to handle pressure,” Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan said. “In a short season like this where we haven’t had any summer games, we need to be able to play against (top) people in order to get better.”

For Burroughs (3-3), the tough road ahead doesn’t get any easier as the Bears will play at Muir High Friday in a Pacific League contest. Muir has greatly improved thanks to the addition of Jyah LoVett, who previously played at Providence High.

(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)

Saturday Burroughs hosts Harvard-Westlake, another elite program.

The Bears jumped out to a 6-2 lead early with all three baskets coming from 5-foot-11 sophomore Isabella Roderick.

Burroughs went on to lead 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights, who were without several players for various reasons as well as their head coach Noelle Quinn. Quinn, who played at Bishop Montgomery, was later a star at UCLA and played in the WNBA. She is also an assistant coach with the Seattle Storm.

In Quinn’s place, Bishop Montgomery is being led by assistant coach Camille LeNoir, who is also well known in Los Angeles women’s basketball circles as she played at USC.

Bishop Montgomery (3-2) took the lead at 17-16 on a 3-pointer by Hannah Perez.

Burroughs looked to have a chance at getting back into the game with 3:10 left in the third quarter as Dyani Del Castillo hit a three-pointer to make 35-28.

(Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)



But Bishop Montgomery would not be denied.

The Knights got nine points from San Diego State-bound Khylee Pepe, nine from Perez and eight from freshman point guard Cyriah Coleman.

Burroughs was led by Roderick and Del Castillo, who each had nine points. Roderick also had seven rebounds. Del Castilo had five rebounds.

Faith Boulanger, who is headed to Cal State San Bernardino, finished with six points and had seven rebounds. Kayla Wrobel had five points and a team-high nine rebounds. Junior Noor Fahs had three points.