Burroughs Girls Basketball Sinks Arcadia 57-36

Mariam Fahs and Claire Hackney account for 24 points and Elizabeth Amoroso adds nine points in a Pacific League game.

By Rick Assad

Two players scored in double figures and nine individuals scored for the Burroughs High girls’ basketball team and that was more than enough offense to overpower Arcadia on Friday afternoon.

Junior guard Mariam Fahs and freshman guard Claire Hackney each accounted for 12 points for the undefeated Bears which took out the visiting Apaches 57-36 in a Pacific League game.

“We are continuing to improve as a team. Our potential is sky-high being a young team,” Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan said of her talented squad. “Our focus is to keep learning and getting better every day.”

The most productive quarter for Burroughs (8-0 and 2-0 in league) was the first after hitting 10 of 18 from the field for 55.5 percent as it led 21-8 after eight minutes of action.

Fahs, who scored all of her points in the opening half, sank three field goals and scored six points while sophomore guard Elizabeth Amoroso, who finished with nine points, also added six points in the initial frame and Amoroso’s bucket with 3:04 remaining saw the Bears pull ahead 11-0.

“The team has been doing pretty well so far. We work well together and share the ball during most possessions,” Fahs said. “We need to improve on executing plays and rebounding every time a shot is put up.”

It was more of the same for the Bears in the next period as the hosts shot 38.8 percent after hitting seven of 18 from the floor and led 38-16 at halftime as Fahs contributed six points.

High pressure defense by Burroughs forced numerous turnovers by the Apaches and many of the miscues were converted into points by the Bears who scored several easy hoops.

“Against Arcadia we got an early lead because of our trap [defense],” Fahs said. “My team and I were able to get many steals and score off them. The starting group played well in the first and third quarters, forcing turnovers and getting fast breaks.”

Fahs added: “We have moments where we play very good defense and we are unstoppable offensively,” she added. “We need to work on doing that the whole game. Overall, we’re improving quickly and I’m excited to see where the season takes us.”

It was clear at the intermission that Arcadia (2-4 and 1-1 in league) was in deep water as the Apaches shot 20.6 percent after making six of 29 from the field while the Bears made 17 of 36 for 47.2 percent.

Burroughs outscored Arcadia 18-8 in the third frame after shooting 46.6 percent on seven of 15 compared to the Apaches converting two of nine for 22.2 percent.

Hackney, a keen long-range shooter who nailed two three-pointers, scored seven points in the third period that included her second three-pointer of the game that made it 50-19 with 3:10 left.

Burroughs, which shot 36.8 percent overall on 14 of 38 from the floor, was in full control and ended the third period with a 56-24 advantage.

Senior guard Ashley Martin, who finished with eight points, scored four points in the third period after tallying four points in the first quarter.

Freshman forward Polina Gorgeiz came off the bench and dropped all of her four points in the same frame.

Arcadia, which made 11 of 43 for 25.5 percent, was led by freshman guard Maddie Tran’s game-high 13 points that included three from three-point range, had its best quarter in the fourth as it tallied 12 points while limiting Burroughs to one point.

That lone point came via a free throw by sophomore guard Anna Phillips who scored two points in the first and second quarter and had five points.

Sophomore guard Alyssa Pracha hit a three-point shot in the second quarter for the Bears and senior guard Mia Paz added a free throw in the first period.

The Bears drilled five three-pointers and the Apaches dropped in eight.