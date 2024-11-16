Burroughs Girls Cross Country Headed to CIF Finals

Providence's Eaton also qualifies for the CIF Finals.

At the beginning of the season the Burroughs High boys’ cross country team looked like it had a chance of making it to the CIF Southern Section Finals.



The Bears came up just short of that goal Saturday in the preliminaries at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut.



However, it was the Burroughs girls’ team that did make it back to Mt. Sac next weekend for the Division 2 finals.



The Bears finished fourth in Heat 3 with 118 points to qualify for the finals for just the fourth time in school history.



Senior Isabella Galustians and junior Saida Getz finished 10th and 11th respectively in 19 minutes, 18.5 seconds and 19:23.2, respectively.



Also for Burroughs were junior Lucy Thompson (24th, 20:12.4), junior Amy Harkins (38th, 20:55.4), freshman Paula Mejia (39th, 21:03.1), freshman Embrie Stephenson (42nd, 21:30.2), and sophomore Sutton Tappon-Mahoney (45th, 21:38.2), round out the Bears.



Providence High senior Aubrey Eaton qualified for the girls Division 5 final individually. She finished second in her heat in 20:05.9.



The Burroughs boys’ team finished sixth in its heat and was just one place away from taking one of the 16 team spots in the finals.



Burroughs was led by junior Liam Ellingsworth, who covered the 3 mile course in 16:37.9, to take 22nd in his heat.

Sophomore Danny Patino (29th, 16:48.8), junior Nathan Marca (34th, 16:56), senior Danny Camacho (39th, 17:10.8), senior Justin Cano (40th, 17:14.1, senior Alex Acevedo (41st, 17:16.1) and junior Nico Radelin (51st, 17:27.1) round out the Bears.



The Burbank High boys’ team did not qualify for the CIF Division 1 finals.



Burbank was led by senior Liam Copeland (68th, 17:54.2). Also for the Bulldogs were junior Artem Petrosian (79th, 18:47.4), senior Edgar Flores (82nd, 19:07.3), sophomore Luca Gonzalez (84th, 19:11.2), freshman Emil Shamirian (88th, 19:26.2) and senior Damien Kuns (92nd, 19:53) round out the Bulldogs.