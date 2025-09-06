Burroughs Girls Flag Football Blanked By Notre Dame

The Bears drop a 24-0 decision to the visiting Knights and have three games next week.

By Rick Assad

In a nonleague girls’ flag football game for Burroughs High, the Bears had possession of the ball eight times, failed to cross the goal line and lost to visiting Notre Dame 24-0 on Friday afternoon.

Neither team scored in the first quarter at Memorial Field, but the Knights found the end zone with a three-play drive and 10:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Junior quarterback Cadi Kuntz, who also plays wide receiver and strong safety, unloaded a 30-yard scoring pass to sophomore wide receiver Mikaela Edwards, who also plays safety, for a 6-0 lead. Kuntz’s two-point pass failed.

Just before the second quarter ended and mere seconds on the clock, Kuntz found junior wide receiver Claire Cowles, who plays quarterback and safety, with a five-yard toss for a 12-0 advantage, highlighting a five-play march. Once again, Kuntz’s two-point conversion toss failed.

The Knights (6-2) added an insurance touchdown on a five-play drive and led 18-8 with 6:37 left in the third quarter. The two-point pass from Kuntz didn’t find a receiver.

A bit of trickery was involved on this scoring pass as Kuntz threw a lateral to junior wide receiver Taylor Ford, who plays linebacker and safety, who tossed a five-yard bullet to senior wide receiver Brooklyn Ravelo, who plays linebacker and safety.

Notre Dame’s final tally came when Cowles chipped in with a two-yard run as 9:10 was left in the game that made it 24-0 and ended a five-play excursion. Cowles had a one-point conversion throw that missed the mark.

The Bears’ first possession was a five-play drive that ended when senior quarterback Karisma Mendez’s pass was intercepted by Cowles.

Aside from quarterback, Mendez also plays wide receiver and linebacker.

On Burroughs’ next series, it was three plays and a punt, and the third possession also ended in a punt after three plays.

In the second half, Burroughs’ next series went three plays and a punt and on the fifth series, the Bears used three plays before punting.

The sixth drive was once again three plays and a punt while the seven possession featured seven plays.

It included a 20-yard pass from senior quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back Alyssa Prachasaisoradej to junior wide receiver/defensive back Isabella Estrada.

Another play was a 12-yard toss from Prachasaisoradej to senior running back/defensive back Hailey Burns-Franco and also a throw from Prachasaisoradej to Burns-Franco for five yards.

The last time the Bears (3-7) had the ball the march consumed six plays and saw an eight-yard run and a 16-yard scamper from Prachasaisoradej and a nine-yard burst from sophomore running back/defensive back Kayla Duran as time ran out.

The Bears play at La Canada this Monday at 6 p.m., meet host Marshall on Wednesday at the same time before taking on host Los Altos on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.