Burroughs Girls Flag Football Uses Second Half To Defeat Host Los Altos

Karisma Mendez leads the Bears' offense with five scoring passes en route to a 44-20 victory over the Conquerors.

By Rick Assad

Thirty-one points were hung by the Burroughs High girls’ flag football team in the second half and proved the difference Thursday afternoon against host Los Altos in a nonleague game.

The Bears held a 13-6 lead at the intermission and routed the Conquerors 44-20.

Senior quarterback Karisma Mendez, who also toils at wide receiver and linebacker, delivered five scoring passes and three came in the second half.

Keith Knoop is the Burroughs athletic director and the flag football head coach and was pleased his team played well.

“What stood out for me was the second half,” he said. “We executed and competed.”

The Conquerors took an early 6-0 on the second play of the game after a 71-yard pass from quarterback Jasmine Campos to wide receiver Sophie Sedano with 10:59 left in the first period.

The pass was bobbled a few times before Sedano controlled it and the short toss was turned into a long score.

Now it was Mendez’s turn to shine as the senior field general delivered a 33-yard scoring strike to junior wide receiver/defensive back Lily Indefenzo on the seventh play of the match as 3:25 remained in the same frame.

The one-point conversion run by Mendez was successful as the Bears (5-8) led 7-6.

Early in the second quarter, Mendez unloaded a 25-yard toss to junior wide receiver Krystal Villalta, who also plays defensive back, for a 13-6 lead on the fifth play of the excursion.

Burroughs scored on three possessions in the third frame as Mendez tossed a 16-yard throw to junior wide receiver Isabella Estrada with 8:40 left, capping the six-play drive.

When Mendez found Estrada, who also plays defensive back, for the one-point conversion pass, it made the score 20-6.

Mendez sent her fourth scoring pass to junior center/linebacker R’ae Boulanger who grabbed an 11-yard pass on the fourth play of the march and 4:50 left on the clock for a 26-6 advantage.

The score became 32-13 on one play when Mendez nailed Estrada with a short pass but the junior raced 70 yards as 52 seconds remained in the period.

Senior Alyssa Prachasaisoradej accounted for a pair of scores as the senior quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back had a 28-yard run and 11:16 left on the clock in the fourth period for a 38-13 lead and added a 64-yard dash with 3:05 left in the game for a 24-point lead.

The Conquerors (1-8) sliced the Bears’ margin to 26-13 on the sixth play after a three-yard pass from Campos with 1:15 remaining in the third period.

Makayla Salcedo added a seven-yard scoring jaunt with 4:20 on the clock in the fourth quarter that narrowed the margin to 38-20, highlighting a 10-play march.