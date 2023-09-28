Burroughs Girls’ Golf Takes Third In Pacific League Match

Burbank places fourth out of six squads in fifth league match at DeBell Golf Club.

At the driving range, first-year Burroughs High girls’ golf coach Tabitha Davis has seen marked improvement from her players.

Now, she’s beginning to witness it on the course during Pacific League matches.

Burroughs carded a 262 to place third in a league match at DeBell Golf Club on Wednesday. Burbank took fourth with a 271 on the par-36 course.

“The players have been practicing on the range and on their own,” Davis said. “It’s all starting to show up with their scores and that’s all I can ask for.

“It’s just nothing but more improvement. I loved the way we played today and we wanted third place. It’s closer than the last time we played here.”

Arcadia, the defending league champion, took first with a 205. Crescenta Valley finished second at 230. Glendale was fifth with a 274 and Pasadena placed sixth at 376.

The Bears received a 44 from Justine Hamac, a 49 from Sophia Wang, 56s from Madison Odo and Haily Hoang and 57 from Ellie Guerrero.

Burbank fielded just four players Wednesday, receiving a team-best 43 from Annabelle Tran. The Bears got a 48 from Julie Terzian, 49 from Mina Cardenas and a 50 from Ellie Cardenas.

“Annabelle has been improving quite a lot,” Burbank coach Branko Sevic said. “She’s been consistently shooting in the low 40s and we’ve played on some tough courses.

“I’m happy with the way we’ve been progressing. We just need to shoot better next time.”

Jeanne Padillo of Glendale and Arcadia’s Zoe Sprecher and Cadye Wang each carded 34s to share medalist honors. They were the only athletes to shoot under par. Crescenta Valley’s Amy Seo finished with a 36.

Arcadia also received a 41 from Olivia Lee, 42 from Madeline Lee and 54 from Margaret Zhou. Crescenta Valley got a 46 from Leyna Kim, 48 from Hailey Norman, 49 from Tani Tak and 51 from Sophia Kim.

Samantha Jucaban carded a 46 for Glendale, which got a 48 from Erynn Padillo and 65 from Erina Vegiga. Jillian Garza led Pasadena with a 63.

The next league event will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Santa Anita Golf Course in Arcadia. The league individual finals will take place Oct. 11 at a site to be determined.