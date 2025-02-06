Burroughs Girls Hoops Blitzes Burbank 71-27

By Rick Assad

From the opening tip and until the final buzzer sounded, the Burroughs High girls’ basketball team were ready to pounce on the defensive and offensive sides when the team faced city rival and host Burbank.

Beginning in the first quarter, the Bears poured in points often on turnovers committed by the Bulldogs and raced to a 71-27 victory on Wednesday night in a Pacific League game and is so doing captured the league championship.

Three players topped double digits for Burroughs as senior guard Mariam Fahs led all scorers with 18 points followed by sophomore guard Jessica Mena with 13 and freshman guard Isabella Amayakyan adding 10 points.

“It was a good game. It was challenging to play against their matchup zone but regardless we fought hard and got steals,” Fahs explained. “We were aggressive and made them foul us. We played great as a team and this win won us league. I’m so proud of everyone and excited for the [CIF Southern Section] playoffs.”

The Bears (19-9 and 7-0 in league) shot 38.8 percent on 28 of 72 while the Bulldogs (14-11 and 3-4 for fifth in league) converted 21.4 percent on nine of 42 and Burroughs outrebounded the hosts 45-36.

Longtime Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan has been wildly successful in her role and was thrilled for the team.

“I’m just happy for our girls and what they have accomplished. They are a special tight group who have bought in and worked hard to get to this point,” she said. “Also, I’m thankful and happy to have a great coaching staff and supportive administration. Burroughs is a special place, and we are happy to be a part of it and represent it well.”

In the opening period, the Bears sank three of their seven made three-pointers and led 22-3 heading to the second quarter.

Fahs, Mena and Amayakyan all scored five points in the frame and Mena and Amayakyan each drained a three-pointer.

Fahs added eight points in the next frame and freshman guard Elizabeth Amoroso contributed five of her eight points that included her second trey.

The Bears were sizzling as they led 37-12 after making 15 of 39 for 38.4 percent.

At this point, the Bulldogs made four of 21 for 19 percent as senior center Lauren Navarro (co-team best nine points), senior power forward Taliyah Herdsman and sophomore point/shooting guard Andrea Aparicio (nine points) all scored three points.

Navarro tossed in six points in the third period and Aparicio added two baskets for four points in the third quarter.

Alexa Mirzaian is Burbank’s first-year head coach even with the setback, applauded the effort. “I’m proud of my girls not giving up and fighting until the end,” she said.

Mena converted two from three-point range and chimed in with eight points in the third period while Fahs and Amayakyan each tallied three points as the Bears extended the advantage to 55-22 at the end of the period.

Senior forward Ella Anderson nailed a three-pointer and a bucket for her five points in the fourth period for Burroughs.

Also scoring for the Bears were junior center Valentina Morales with eight points including four points in each half, sophomore center Polina Gorgeiz with four points in the fourth period, junior guard Alyssa Pracha with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter and junior guard Grace Barton with two points in the third period.

Others scoring for the Bulldogs were senior small/power forward Mary Mkrtcyan with two points in the fourth period and sophomore forward Jolene Vartanian with one point in the second quarter.