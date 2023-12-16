Burroughs Girls Hoops Out Of Rhythm Versus Crescenta Valley

The Bears lose to the Falcons 68-38 and cannot contain Kylie Ray who scored a game-high 30 points.

By Rick Assad

Overcoming two quarters in which the team totaled eight points was too much for the Burroughs High girls’ basketball team to dig out of when it faced visiting Crescenta Valley in a Pacific League showdown.

Riding a game-best 30-point performance from Utah-bound Kylie Ray, the Falcons handed the Bears their first setback 68-38 on Friday night, which ended a nine-game winning streak.

Crescenta Valley scored 20 points in the second and fourth quarters and never trailed.

“Crescenta Valley played a great game and did a great job both defensively and offensively,” Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan said of the Falcons.

Senior guard Ashley Martin led the Bears, who shot 26.3 percent on 15 of 57 from the field, with 11 points after scoring seven points in the first half as Burroughs (9-1 and 3-1 in league) trailed 32-19.

The Falcons, who hit 29 of 56 for 51.7 percent, canned 14 of 28 shots for 50 percent in the first half as Ray tallied seven points in the initial period and added eight points in the second quarter.

Ray’s hoop and free throw with 2:15 left in the first period handed the Falcons a 9-1 advantage.

“Kylie is the perfect senior for this young team. She is the first one at practice and the last one to leave,” Crescenta Valley coach Michael Flot said of his highly decorated player who was the league’s Most Valuable Player last season and will be playing for the Utes.

Flot continued with his assessment: “She loves her teammates, loves to be coached and loves basketball and is always helping her teammates get better,” he noted.

Junior guard Keira Calaguas contributed 10 of her 15 points in the second quarter for the Falcons and Ray’s basket with 1:37 on the clock saw the Falcons march ahead 28-16.

Crescenta Valley (7-3 and 4-0 in league) nailed five of 16 attempts for 31.2 percent in the first period while Burroughs hit one of 16 for 6.2 percent and trailed 12-3 heading to the second period.

“I teach my team to play for each other. If one player gets better, we all get better,” Flot said. “We played hard each possession. We learn from our mistakes.”

The Bears shot much better in the second period after making six of 15 for 40 percent as sophomore guard Anna Phillips hit three from three-point range for all of her nine points and Martin chipped in with five points.

The Falcons went on a tear as they hit nine of 12 from the field for 75 percent in the second frame.

There was no letup for the Falcons in the third period as they outscored the Bears 16-5 after shooting seven of 12 for 58.3 percent and led 48-24.

Key was eight points from junior forward Darby Stayton and Calaguas adding five points including a hoop with 5:35 left for a 40-21 cushion for the visitors.

When Stayton scored with 1:35 left in the same frame, the Falcons charged ahead 48-24.

Junior guard Mariam Fahs accounted for three of her eight points in the third period for the Bears who hit two of 12 for 16.6 percent.

Crescenta Valley’s second 20-point period came in the fourth as it made eight of 16 for 50 percent as Ray tossed in 13 points that included her only three-pointer.

Ray’s basket with 2:59 remaining in the quarter gave the Falcons a 64-32 edge.

Burroughs scored 14 points in the eight-minute frame and made six of 14 for 42.8 percent as Martin dropped four points and freshman guard Claire Hackney (five points) drilled a three-pointer as did sophomore guard Alyssa Pracha for her three points.

Sophomore center Valentina Morales added two points in the fourth quarter for the Bears.