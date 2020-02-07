Burroughs Girls Hoops Post 59-26 Win Against Visiting Burbank

By Rick Assad

It was the final Pacific League game on the calendar for host Burroughs High and longtime rival Burbank on Thursday night.

Like the first time these two girls’ basketball programs met, the Indians were too deep and talented and claimed a 59-26 decision behind a swarming full-court press and junior center/power forward Faith Boulanger’s game-best 26 points.

The Indians finished second in league behind Pasadena and will now await this weekend’s CIF Southern Section playoff pairings.

“We just want play hard. Our key has been our defensive aggressiveness,” Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan said. “We’re definitely playing better basketball right now and our team has improved and I’ve gotta be proud of that. That’s the goal to see improvement in the team and carry that into the playoffs.”

Oganyan then added: “Moving the ball. Getting good shots. Getting the right people with the ball,” she noted of the offense. “Just making open shots. Finding each other and playing together as a team. When we play together as a team, usually we get good shots.”

Boulanger, who sank two of her five three-pointers in the first quarter, began by scoring 13 points in the first period as Burroughs (22-6 and 12-2 in league) took a 24-5 lead.

Boulanger, who had seven steals, had help in junior power forward Kayla Wrobel, who tallied seven of her 19 points in the initial frame.

Boulanger’s first three-pointer came with 1:22 left and handed the Indians (22 of 59 for 37.2 percent) a 20-5 advantage.

The points kept coming in the second quarter for the Indians as Boulanger, who hit a three-pointer and had seven points along with Wrobel, who grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, tossed in eight points.

Senior shooting guard Bri Castro had two three-pointers and all of her points at halftime for the Bulldogs (10-18 and 3-11 in league), who trailed 35-11 and will miss the postseason after finishing tied for sixth in the league.

Boulanger came out and nailed a pair of three-pointers in the third period while Wrobel canned two baskets as the Indians extended their advantage to 51-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

With such a commanding lead, Oganyan rested her starters in the fourth quarter.

Oganyan began taking out her starters late in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs (eight of 31 for 25.8 percent) took advantage and outscored the hosts 13-8 in the fourth quarter as sophomore point guard Alle Tarvirdi scored six of her team-high nine points.

“The season comes to an end, but we continue to build,” first-year Burbank coach Jett Del Mundo said. “This senior class helped define how we grow. Now we have seven veterans ready to keep moving forward. We will take a moment to honor all of the accomplishments of the 2020 season. But look to the next chapter in our young program.”

Sophomore shooting guard Noor Fahs contributed two points, but also added eight caroms and five steals for the Indians.

Sophomore shooting guard Sarai Waddell canned a trey for Burroughs, while junior shooting guard Dyani Del Castillo, junior center Sydney Martin, junior point guard Lauren Lucas and freshman point guard Rachel Little, all scored two points and sophomore point guard Stephanie Wilson added one point.

Burbank sophomore guard Christina Ohanians finished with three points. Senior power forward Adriana Cabrera, sophomore small forward Emily Megerdichian, sophomore center Tabitha Cruz and freshman power forward Karen Casillas, all contributed two points for the Bulldogs.