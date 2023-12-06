Burroughs Girls Hoops Waltz Past Glendale

Freshman guard Claire Hackney accounts for a game-high 21 points and nails four three-pointers in a 58-26 win over the Nitros.

By Rick Assad

After a brief scare heading to the second quarter, the Burroughs High girls’ basketball team shifted into high gear and pulled away from visiting Glendale in a Pacific League game on Tuesday night.

An early 11-8 advantage became a 19-point lead at halftime and eventually turned into a 58-26 victory by the Bears.

Longtime Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan was impressed by several facets of the game from her undefeated team.

“I liked our energy, our defensive effort, rebounding and how we played together,” she pointed out.

Bears’ freshman guard Claire Hackney poured in a game-high 21 points including four from three-point range while junior guard Mariam Fahs added 12 points that included a three-pointer in the fourth period.

Hackney’s hoop with 6:27 left in the third period saw the Bears march in front 34-10.

Burroughs (7-0 and 1-0 in league) moved ahead 42-17 through three quarters and then outscored the Nitros 16-9 in the fourth period.

Glendale (6-3 and 0-1 in league) was paced by senior shooting guard Sella Koshkerian with eight points while junior small forward Natalia Andriassian and junior shooting guard Christina Koshkerian each scored four points.

On the night, the Bears, who shot 35.4 percent after making 22 of 62 from the field and made seven three-pointers including four in the second half.

The Nitros, who connected on eight of 39 from the floor for 20.5 percent, canned just two treys and one was contributed by Christina Koshkerian in the first period.

Fahs accounted for five points in the first quarter and Hackney, who tallied four points in the opening frame, scored 10 of her points in the second period as the first-year player also knocked down two three-pointers.

“I loved our energy going into the game and all throughout,” Fahs said. “We moved the ball around and played really well as a team.”

Fahs added: “Our defense won us the game. We were all over the court getting rebounds, steals and forcing turnovers,” she said. “We were really hyped up to get our first league game and everyone played well. Our bench was loud and supportive which also made the atmosphere even better to play in.”

Burroughs led 21-10 with 4:22 left in the second period when sophomore guard Gabriella Buendia (three points) scored.

Hackney was at it again in the third quarter scoring five points including a trey while Fahs and senior guard Ashley Martin, who finished with eight points, each added four points.

Six players scored for the Bears in the fourth period that included freshman guard Jessica Mena who dropped all five of her points.

Senior guard Mia Paz accounted for four points for the Bears, sophomore guard Alyssa Pracha tossed in three points and sophomore guard Elizabeth Amoroso tacked on two points.

The Bears sank five of nine free throws for 55.5 percent and the Nitros converted seven of 14 for 50 percent. Burroughs also outrebounded Glendale 46-26.