Burroughs Girls Soccer Blanked By Crescenta Valley

The Bears lose 1-0 on a goal in the 52nd minute but several played well including Samantha Sizemore, Geneva Kiefer and goalie Sydney Evans.

By Rick Assad

Playing with intensity, precision, poise and determination, the Burroughs High girls’ soccer team still failed to score in a Pacific League match against Crescenta Valley.

This doesn’t mean the Bears didn’t have several opportunities to put the ball in the hole, they did, but a goal from 25 yards by junior Adrianna Dominguez in the 52nd minute proved to be the difference as it handed the visiting Falcons a 1-0 decision at Memorial Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Burroughs (5-7-5 and 3-3-3 in league) didn’t get a shot on goal until the 25th minute by senior striker/midfielder/defender Samantha Sizemore, who played a whale of a game as did several others namely junior fullback Geneva Kiefer and senior goalkeeper Sydney Evans, who allowed only one ball to slip past her but otherwise played extremely well.

Sizemore had a shot in the 33rd minute but it didn’t find the back of the net.

Sizemore added an attempt in the 51st minute and junior fullback Isabella Estrada kicked one in the 43rd minute.

Sizemore used her speed and quickness to collect another kick, and this one came in the 58th minute.

Kiefer, who played wide receiver on the inaugural flag football team and is very fast, had a kick in the 60th minute.

Another attempt occurred in the extra by Burroughs junior midfielder Jasmin Varela.

The Falcons used a strong frontal attack, and they had a kick by sophomore Kaylee Ko in the 20th minute.

Dominguez added an attempt in the 21st minute and senior Scarlett Scott chimed in with a header in the 22nd minute.

One minute later, Dominguez tossed in a kick, but it wasn’t successful.

In the 29th minute, Scott collected another attempt and sophomore Liana Baghdasarian had a kick in the 34th minute for the Falcons.

Ko found time to have a kick in the 35th minute and Crescenta Valley had the final kick of the opening half as neither team scored.

Sophomore Sabrina Lee had a kick in the 41st minute for the Falcons and six minutes later Baghdasarian had an attempt while teammate, junior Zoe Loppnow tossed in a 45-yard free kick in the 49th minute.

Crescenta Valley (13-4-2 and 8-1 in league) had a kick in the 54th minute and Falcon senior Kira Lee had a blast in the 64th minute.

Dominguez had three straight kicks, and they took place in the 66th minute, the 70th minute and then a corner kick in the 78th minute.

The Bears have done much better in league action with victories versus visiting Hoover 11-0, at Glendale 6-0 and home versus Burbank 6-1.

Burroughs has walked away tied against Pasadena 0-0, at Muir 1-1 and at Pasadena 1-1 and emerged with a 1-0 victory against host Sierra Canyon.