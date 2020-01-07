Burroughs Girls Soccer Comes Up Short Against Arcadia

The road to a repeat of a Pacific League title got a little more difficult Tuesday afternoon when Arcadia High visited the Burroughs High girls’ soccer team.

The two teams played an even match throughout, but the Apaches were able to capitalize off of one loose ball in a 1-0 victory.

“We’re not dead yet. We just have to take care of business the rest of the way. We were in exactly the same spot last year,” Burroughs coach Brady Riggs said. “We’re frustrated, but we’re not down.”

Arcadia (8-2-3, 5-0) scored in the 47th minute, as Audrey Stephenson knocked home a loose ball after Burroughs goalie Kaylin Casper could not hold on to a cross from Arcadia’s Teresa Rosas.

Burroughs (7-3-2, 3-1-1) had several chances by Lily Gonzalez and Lauryn Bailey.

“We were a little off target. Their goalkeeper played well too,” Riggs said. Bailey’s shot in the 15th minute went just over the cross bar. Two minutes later she offered another shot, but it was saved by Arcadia goalie Emme Chen.

Burroughs nearly connected in the 31st minute when a cross by Gonzalez to Bailey was then passed back to Ashley Peltier, who fired just wide right.

Olivia Cashman forced Chen to make a save in the 56th minute.

Gonzalez had a shot in the 66th minute that Chen also saved.

Gonzalez fired a shot just over the goal in the 78th minute.

Burroughs Olivia Aguilar put in a fine cross in the final minute only to see it cleared by Arcadia. “We knew the game was going to be hard,” Bailey said.