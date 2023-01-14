Burroughs Girls’ Soccer Earns 4-0 Win Over Burbank

It wasn’t the most ideal matchup of Burbank versus Burroughs, but the two girls soccer teams squared off at Memorial Field Friday in a Pacific League contest.

The host Bears came away with an easy 4-0 win over a Bulldog side that was playing its first match since its coach, Alan Simon, stepped down earlier in the week. Athletic Director Allison McKain, who comes from a soccer background, has taken over the team.

“We fought through it, and we never gave up,” Burbank captain Valeria Rojas said.

Burroughs (8-4 overall, 6-2 in league) dominated much of the play in the midfield but was able to get the ball past Burbank goalie Sydney Evans-Armendariz just four times as the freshman recorded 32 saves.

(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Sophomore Quiana Laughlin finished with a hat trick, pushing her season total to 17 goals.

“The second half was really great. I think we were getting those balls that we should. We were much more efficient with the ball. From what I could see, the level of play was much higher,” Laughlin said.

After Laughlin scored in the 18th minute, she added her 16th goal of the season in the 48th minute, as the Bears took advantage of a counterattack opportunity. She fired a shot from the edge of the right side of the goal box into the upper left corner of the goal.

Three minutes later, she completed the hat trick with a shot into the lower left corner from the right side of the goal box.

Burbank (2-9, 1-7) didn’t put too much pressure on Burroughs except for when sophomore sensation Maneh Nersesyan had the ball.

From far outside the goal box, Nersesyan hit the top crossbar in the 54th minute.

Nersesyan also had a shot in injury time that nearly found the net but was stopped by a fine save from Burroughs goalie Layla Hoyo.

Julia Narmore added a goal in injury time by getting a loose ball through a crowded goal box into the lower left corner.