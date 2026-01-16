Burroughs Girls Soccer Gets Hot in 6-1 Win Over Burbank

What a difference a half makes. The Burroughs High girls soccer team overcome a halftime to deficit to beat visiting Burbank 6-1 in a Pacific League contest at Memorial Field Thursday.

“It was definitely a shock for us. I think we came out underestimating Burbank. We knew they were getting better, but I don’t think how much they had gotten better. So we used that as some fuel to come out and play the soccer that we are used to playing and we executed perfectly,” Burroughs star Samantha Sizemore, who finished with three goals, said.

Burbank 8-5-1 overall, 3-4 in league) got on the board in the 27th minute on a goal by freshman Sofia Martinez.

Burroughs (5-6-4 overall, 3-2-2 in league) did score its first goal until the 46th minute as Sizemore netted her first goal.

The Bears doubled their lead in the 49th minute on a goal by Maya Pelaez.

Three minutes later it was Kayla Duran who made it 3-1.

Pelaez scored a second time in the 63rd minute. Sizemore added her second and third goals in the 64th and 67th minute, respectively.

Burroughs will hit the road to play at Pasadena on Saturday. Burbank will also be on the road Saturday, as the Bulldogs will face Arcadia.