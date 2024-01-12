Burroughs Girls’ Soccer Outlasts Rising Burbank

Being able to challenge rival Burroughs is something the Burbank High girls’ soccer team has had difficulty with in recent years.

But that changed Friday afternoon when the teams met for the first time this season. The host Bulldogs proved to be much improved, losing just 2-1 at Kemp-Kallem Field.

“We were competing which is something I have been preaching to the girls. The wins and losses are going to come,” Burbank coach Dennis Leon said. “Today we were competing, so I am very happy. They gave it all they had and it was nice to see.”

Last season Burroughs combined to score 10 goals in two matches against the Bulldogs.

Burroughs (6-4 overall, 6-2 in league) did control the tempo more than Burbank, but the Bulldog defense was solid and supported by a fine goalkeeper in sophomore Sydney Evans-Armendariz.

“We created a lot of chances which was good. We had the possession most of the game, which I expected. You have to score and it is something we have lacked,” Burroughs coach Brady Riggs said. “We just haven’t quite put it in the net enough. We are working on it and getting better at it, but we’re not where we need to be in this league.”

Burroughs broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Quiana Laughlin took a through ball that Evans-Armendariz had come off her line to get. With the goalie out of position, Laughlin put the ball into the empty net.

Evans-Armendariz saved nine shots in the first half.

Burroughs doubled its lead just three minutes into the second half in nearly the same fashion as the first goal. Once against Laughlin was able to beat Evans-Armendariz in a race to the ball. She then dribbled the ball into the empty net.

Burbank (5-4-1 overall, 4-4 in league) got stronger after Burroughs’ second goal. In the 51st minute, Burbank’s Sophie Peek nearly scored as she took a pass from Emily Taghon and fired a shot on goal that almost went over the outstretched arms of Burroughs goalie Cailin Kerns. But Kerns was able to get her fingers on it keep it in play.

The Bulldogs cut the deficit in half in the 63rd minute when Jocelyn Morinaga took a pass from Sophia Leon and was able to fire it over Kerns and into the goal.

The momentum the Bulldogs had was enough to make Riggs move sophomore star Samantha Sizemore back to the defensive line to help ensure the victory.