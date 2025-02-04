Burroughs Girls Soccer Overcomes Fine Burbank Effort

The Burbank High girls’ soccer team had a plan Tuesday evening when it hosted rival Burroughs.



That plan to play tough defense worked for the most part.



But star Burroughs junior Samantha Sizemore proved the be the difference as she scored twice in a 2-0 win for the Bears.



“They were trying to execute it for the most part. That’s a good team over there,” Burbank coach Dennis Leon said of his team’s strategy. “But for the most part, we were sticking to our game plan and they were working really hard.”



Even Sizemore complimented Burbank’s back line.



“I think they definitely held us down a lot but they did have some gaps that we were able to get through,” she said.



Burroughs (8-4-4 overall, 4-1-2 in league) was playing its fifth match in six days.



The Bears had the first scoring chance just two minutes into the match when Isabel Batres fired a solid shot, but right at Burbank goalie Natalia Cortez.



Sizemore did not start the match, but entered in the 18th minute as her effort was needed to kick start Burroughs.



Burbank’s best scoring chance came in the 25th minute when Delilah Williams fired a shot from well outside the goal box that was caught by Burroughs goalie Sydney Evans-Armendariz.



Sizemore finally got Burroughs on the board in the 31st minute when she fired a shot from well outside the goal box that went into the upper right corner, just beyond the reach of Cortez.



Burroughs continued the momentum, as Batres hit the right cross bar just three minutes later.



Maya Pelaez had a free kick in the 35th minute that just missed the left post of the Bulldog goal.



Sizemore had another fine shot in the 37th minute at Cortez made an impressive save on.



“We talked about re-setting the game through the defending midfielder. We started switching the field. We even re-set to the keeper a couple of times. That opened the attacking third and that’s how we started getting some good attacks,” Burroughs coach Robert Sanchez said.



Rain came and went in cycles throughout the match. It did play a role in Burroughs’ second goal as Cortez had difficulty hanging on to a wet ball following a cross by Isabella Estrada.



Sizemore pounced on the loose ball and promptly put it in.



Burbank finishes the season with a 6-6-2 overall record, 2-5 in league play.