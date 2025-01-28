Burroughs Girls Soccer Ties Visiting Arcadia 1-1

Burroughs freshman midfielder Jasmin Varela had the match-tying goal in the second half against Arcadia. (Photo by Rick Assad)

By Rick Assad

An average opening half was negated by a much stronger second half by the Burroughs High girls’ soccer team versus Arcadia on Monday afternoon at Memorial Field.

Trailing at halftime 1-0, the Bears evened the count with freshman midfielder Jasmin Varela’s goal from 25 yards off a rebound in the 58th minute that knotted the match and when neither team scored from that point, a 1-1 tie was the final outcome in a Pacific League showdown.

“Kudos to Jasmin for finding that volley for the equalizer,” first-year Burroughs head coach Robert Sanchez noted.

The Apaches (8-1-4 and 3-0-1 in league) zoomed ahead 1-0 in the 34th minute when sophomore midfielder/defender Daniela Guzman found the back of the net from 15 yards on a rebound after freshman forward Mayisa Kouwonou’s shot from 23 yards just missed seconds earlier.

Sanchez was pleased with how his team played.

“Against a team that plays a formidable and disciplined tactical system, our team stepped up to the challenge,” he said. “Our players maintained intensity for all eighty minutes of the match. They did a great job winning the ball and transitioning to attack quickly.”   

The junior goalie for the Bears (4-3-4 and 0-0-2 in league) stood out and had several key saves.

As expected, the Pacific League girls’ soccer match between Arcadia and host Burroughs was close. (Photo by Rick Assad)

“The addition of Sydney Evans-Armendariz in the goalkeeping role has greatly improved the potential and performance of the team,” Sanchez noted.

Arcadia outshot Burroughs 15-10 in the match including 9-7 in the opening half.

In the third minute, sophomore defender Isabella Estrada had a corner kick for the Bears that rolled on the top of the net.

Sophomore midfielder/forward Brooke Monson added a 17-yarder in the fourth minute for the Apaches and teammate senior midfielder Alaina Lee notched a 23-yard kick in the eighth minute.

Freshman forward Maya Pelaez broke through for the Bears with a 37-yarder in the ninth minute.

Arcadia had the next two kicks as junior midfielder Zayne Bannoura had a 25-yard boot in the 18th minute and Kouwonou tossed in a corner kick in the 24th minute.

Freshman defender Geneva Kiefer broke the spell for the Bears as she contributed a 32-yard boot in the 26th minute.

Arcadia had three consecutive attempts as sophomore defender Marcela Lugo had a 50-yard free kick in the 28th minute followed by Lee’s 37-yarder that hit the top bar of the net in the 29th minute and junior defender Bella Kellerman’s 60-yard free kick in the 30th minute.

Consecutive kicks by Varela followed as she had a 33-yard blast in the 32nd minute and a 29-yarder that just missed the target in the 33rd minute.

Junior forward Samantha Sizemore added a 23-yard effort in the 38th minute for the Bears and Varela tossed in a 28-yarder in extra time.

Burroughs opened the second half by kicking three of the first four attempts as Pelaez nailed a 26-yarder in the 46th minute and Sizemore contributed a 25-yard kick in the 47th minute. 

Lugo began with a 27-yarder in the 41st minute and the Apaches capped the match with five shots, and they included Monson’s 23-yarder in the 72nd minute and Lee added back-to-back kicks from 27 yards in the 74th minute.

Kouwonou contributed a 22-yarder in the 76th minute and Monson’s 20-yarder in the 78th minute was the final attempt.

“Samantha drew a lot of defensive attention because of the threat she posed. Our center backs, [junior defender] Catrina Sandoval and [freshman defender] Margarita Varela were challenged to keep pace with the Arcadia forwards but lived up to that with positioning and intelligent play,” Sanchez said. “[Senior midfielder] Ella Sage was a key stopper ahead of the back line, and a strong physical presence. Coupled with the relentless energy of [freshman midfielder] Isabel Batres, we were able to maintain a strong foothold in the midfield.”

Sanchez added: “We were fortunate to regain the help of [senior midfielder] Vivian Wright after an injury, who is key to our possession philosophy,” he pointed out. “I can’t overstate the importance of our fullbacks, Geneva and [sophomore defender] Isabella, who sometimes led the play from the perimeter.”

