Burroughs Girls Soccer Wins Big in Opener

Burroughs High sophomore Quiana Laughlin had never heard of 2021 graduate Lauryn Bailey until after Wednesday night’s season opener against visiting North Hollywood.

Suddenly, Laughlin is targeting Bailey’s career scoring record of 70 goals.

Laughlin, who is a fast left forward like Bailey, is hoping for more repeat performances, as she scored three times in the 7-1 nonleague victory at Memorial Field.

“I feel like for our forwards, we were connecting our passes as we should. During our scrimmages, that was a very good way to practice how we were going to play this game,” Laughlin said

(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)



Laughlin scored her first goal in the fifth minute as she got a through ball from Kelani Roy and was able to flick it past North Hollywood goalie Eloise Lishka, who had come off her line to attempt a save.

Burroughs scored again in the 12th minute as Graciela Garcia curled a left-footed shot from outside the goal box over the head of Lishka.

Laughlin added her second goal of the night in the 38th minute when she dribbled along the left side and then turned and took a right-footed shot into the left corner.



Just five minutes into the second half, Burroughs pushed the advantage to 4-0 as Gomez crossed a ball from the right side and found a wide-open Laughlin, who scored with a powerful right-footed shot.

North Hollywood, which was also playing its first game of the season, hung tough.

The Huskies were able to get on the board in the 55th minute as Emily Dietz broke free on a breakaway and was able to dribble around Burroughs goalie Layla Hoyo and put the ball into the empty net.



Burroughs took a 5-1 lead in the 71st minute as Sofia Samuelson put back a blocked shot by Lishka that had been taken by Julia Narmore.

Gomez added another goal in the 75th minute as she took advantage of a North Hollywood miscue and put a left-footed shot in the upper right corner.

The Bears added yet another goal in stoppage time, as Ruby McGrath scored from the edge of the goal box.