Burroughs Girls’ Swimming Barely Gets by Burbank

This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time that a high school student makes an innocent mistake that costs his or her team.

Tuesday afternoon when Burbank High visited Burroughs, an error in the final event of the swimming meet allowed the Bears to hold to a narrow victory in the girls’ varsity competition.

As a result, the defending CIF Southern Section Division 4 champions won 70-67. Burroughs won the boys’ varsity competition 114-36.

In the 400 freestyle relay, a Burbank swimmer did not exit the lane she swam in. She instead swam under the rope to the lane next to her, which was vacant. This caused a disqualification. Burroughs was also disqualified in the race because one swimmer participated in two legs of the relay.

“It’s one of those little things what you want to learn in high school before you go out and have to get a job and learn that. This is the place to learn, but it is nonetheless frustrating for the moment,” Burbank coach Nate Benton said.

Burroughs was led by Camilla Guillermo and Abby Chatalyan, who were both double winners in individual events. Guillermo won the 50 and 200-yard freestyle events in 26 seconds and 2:08.

Chatalyan won the 100 butterfly (1:04) and the 500 free (5:29).

Burroughs Nancy Baylor won the 100 free (58 seconds) and Evie Cook took the 100 backstroke (time not available).

For Burbank, sophomore Tiffany Gonzalez won the 200 individual medley (2:30.81). Also for the Bulldogs, Iliana Brio won the 100 breaststroke (1:22).

On the boys’ side, Burroughs was led by Ryan Lee, who was very impressive in the 50 (22.43) and the 100 free (48.28). The Bears also got a pair of wins from Aidan Means, who won the 200 individual medley (2:23.59) and the 100 butterfly (time not available).

Logan Turla won the 500 freestyle (6:22.94).

Ranger Timman won the 100 backstroke, also for the Bears.

Burbank was led by sophomore Peter Hovsepian. He won the 200 free (2:09.21) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13).

Pacific League preliminaries will be held Saturday at Arcadia High. The finals will be April 25, also at Arcadia.