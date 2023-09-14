Burroughs Girls’ Tennis Roars Back To Topple Glendale

Visiting Bears win five sets in pivotal third round to register 10-8 Pacific League win against Nitros.

In about a 45-minute span, Roy Bernhardt’s mood swung.

In that time, the veteran Burroughs High girls’ tennis coach went from grumpy to happy.

Bernhardt liked what he saw after Burroughs won five sets in the final round to record a 10-8 Pacific League road win against Glendale on Thursday.

“i feel better now than I did a little while ago,” Bernhardt said. “I was grumpy after the first two rounds and now I’m happy. They did a great job coming back and they should be proud.

“Glendale did the same thing to us last year, so it’s great that we came back the way that we did.”

Burroughs (2-3, 2-2 in league) trailed 4-2 after the first round and saw Glendale (2-2 overall and in league) hold a 7-5 advantage through the second round.

Then the Bears went to work in the final set, winning three sets in singles and two in doubles.

“When we got to the last round, we felt like we had a chance to win,” Burroughs No. 1 singles player Hannah Lewis said. “We tried to just cheer each other up and we found that spark within ourselves.

“We just had to go out there and fight for our points. For me, I thought my serves worked out well.”

Lewis won her three sets, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, to pace the Bears, who received two singles victories from Abby Stell, 7-5, 7-6(7-2), and one from Aly Stoliker, 6-2.

The Bears were paced in doubles by Tobie Siems and Ashley Sinovai, who won, 7-5, 6-2. Burroughs got one doubles victory apiece from Leslie Femenias and Hannah Mendoza, 7-6(7-3), and Sage Mayre and Dana Pitsker, 7-5.

The Nitros got three victories in doubles from Pauline Tekelian and Gohar Harutyunyan, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, and two wins in singles from Lori Torosyan, 6-1, 6-1.

Burroughs will resume league action with a home match against Crescenta Valley at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.