Burroughs Girls Volleyball Gets Swept By Crescenta Valley

By Rick Assad

It wasn’t for a lack of effort by the Burroughs High girls’ volleyball team, but rather it was putting the puzzle pieces together in its Pacific League match with visiting Crescenta Valley on Thursday evening.

The Falcons cruised to a 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 victory and were very impressive throughout the match.

The Bears played well in spurts and especially in the second set and led 5-1 on an ace from senior opposite hitter/defensive specialist Narrissa Wareebor.

But the Falcons (21-6-1 and 4-0 in league) were resilient and rallied and pulled ahead 8-6 on a kill from senior middle blocker Isabel Haytayan.

Junior setter Savana Lay then served three straight aces as the Bears (6-7 and 1-3 in league) led 12-11.

Burroughs’ advantage then became 18-17 on a push from freshman outside hitter Amelia Walsh.

The Falcons stormed back and led 22-20 when Bears’ junior middle blocker Khloe Pavia had her serve sail out of bounds.

Crescenta Valley grabbed a 23-22 advantage on a kill from senior setter Caden Pinto and after junior outside hitter Hayden Shirvanian’s winner, the lead became 24-22 as the Bears asked for time out.

When junior defensive specialist Charlee Ziegenfuss served up an ace, the set was made official.

“We got some good momentum at the end of the second [set],” Burroughs coach Edwin Real said. “We made a couple of terrible mistakes that cost us the second [set] and we were doomed from there.”

Real thought the team would play better.

“This was disappointing,” he said. “We need to be mentally tough, and we are not there yet.”

The initial set began well for the Falcons who led 5-2 on a kill from sophomore outside hitter Adelyn Lopez.

The cushion became 10-7 on a winner from senior opposite hitter Jamie Shoemake.

Crescenta Valley outscored Burroughs 11-3 as Shirvanian added a kill that made it 12-8 and then she another winner that extended the lead to 14-8.

Shirvanian wasn’t done as she tossed in a kill that made it 15-10 and three aces that saw the Falcons march ahead 16-10, 19-10 and 21-10.

A push from senior middle blocker Eva Portnaya made it 23-13 in favor of the Falcons.

Sophomore opposite hitter Megan Bashar’s kill made it 24-13 and Lopez’s stuff handed the set to the Falcons.

The third game saw the Falcons race to a 9-0 lead as Haytayan’s kill made it 2-0 and her push made it 5-0.

Back-to-back kill from Shirvanian made it 8-0 and 9-0 as Crescenta Valley was rolling.

The Falcons pulled ahead 16-4 on a kill from Bashar and Portnaya’s winner made it 18-6.

The Bears came within 20-9 on a kill from junior outside hitter Sienna Lay, but the Falcons marched ahead 23-12 on a kill from Lopez.

Sophomore defensive specialist/outside hitter Casandra Lim’s push made it 24-13 and Bashar’s dagger finalized the game.