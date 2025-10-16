Burroughs Girls Volleyball Goes Four Sets With Providence

The Bears defeated the Pioneers 25-27, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20 behind Khloe Pavia, Isabela Hanson, Zoe Davis and Amelia Walsh.

By Rick Assad

On Wednesday evening at its home gymnasium, the Burroughs High girls’ volleyball team took on Providence in what turned out to be an exciting four-set match.

The Bears dropped the opening game to the Pioneers, but steadily and surely grabbed three straight sets and claimed a 25-27, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20 victory.

Khloe Pavia set the offensive tone and was supported by senior opposite hitter Isabela Hanson, junior middle blocker Zoe Davis and sophomore outside hitter Amelia Walsh.

“I think after the first set we really cleaned up our passing,” said Pavia, a senior middle blocker. “We were also doing a great job defending and getting a lot of balls up. I think we did a great job of sticking together as a team and uplifting each other after that first set.”

In the deciding set, the Pioneers broke ahead 3-0 on a winner from junior Nasiyah Chapman.

The Bears (24-8) rallied and led 8-7 on a kill from junior outside hitter Trinity Taylan and then pulled ahead 12-11 and 13-11 on consecutive aces from junior defensive specialist Joanna Brain.

Brain’s service winner made it 15-11 and at this point Burroughs seized control as it forged ahead 17-12 on Pavia’s kill.

Walsh’s rocket made it 18-13 and then 21-13 on a block from senior opposite hitter Leila Lazaar.

Taylan’s kill increased the margin to 23-15 but Providence drew within 23-19 and 24-19 on aces from junior Zoe Barrows.

The Pioneers (20-12) came within 24-20 on a hitting error by Taylan but a lightning bolt from Davis made it three straight games and the match.

Burroughs head coach Edwin Real knows his team was in for a fight.

“It was competitive. Providence came to play,” he said. “We kept our composure, and I was happy to see other girls contribute.”

The opening game was a back-and-forth struggle as it was knotted eight times including 25-25 after a push from Chapman.

What occurred next were points made when Lazaar hit into the net and another tapper from Chapman that gave the Pioneers the set.

Providence pulled in front 4-0 on consecutive service winners from Chapman but Burroughs outscored the visitors 11-5 for an 11-9 advantage.

During this impressive run, Pavia contributed two kills for a 9-6 lead and a 10-7 advantage.

Burroughs led 16-13 on an ace from sophomore defensive specialist Kylee Beveridge, 19-14 on a co-stuff from Hanson and Davis and 21-19 on Pavia’s dagger.

The second set witnessed the Pioneers taking a 3-0 lead on an ace from sophomore Daniella Aves and then pulling in front 6-1 on an ace from Chapman.

The Bears roared back and tied it at 11-11 on a block from Davis.

Continuing its solid play, Burroughs took a 17-12 lead on a kill from Pavia and led 20-15 on Pavia’s winner.

Pavia was at it again as she added another spike that made it 23-18 and the game was nabbed on Taylan’s kill.

Game three once again began well for Providence which led 2-0 on a kill from junior Gianna La Fontaine.

Burroughs responded with a 9-2 spurt and led 9-4 on a block from Hanson.

It became 15-6 on a spike from Taylan and it was 18-7 on a push from Davis. Pavia’s kill made it 24-12 and Pavia’s tapper was the game-winner.

Sam Tozlian is Providence’s head coach and was pleased with the effort his team brought to the match.

“I like how free we were playing. The girls came in with no pressure and low expectations and so they were able to play up to the level of Burroughs,” he said. “I also liked how we rebounded in that last set after the dismal showing in the third set.”