Burroughs Girls Volleyball Loses Three-Setter To Crescenta Valley

By Rick Assad

After losing by nine points in the first set, the Burroughs High girls’ volleyball team came out in the second game and bolted to an early 5-0 advantage.

This lead wasn’t big enough as the Bears eventually lost by three points and when they failed to secure the third set to host Crescenta Valley in a Pacific League match on Tuesday, the sweep was in order as the Falcons claimed a 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 triumph and remain undefeated and in first place in the league.

That second set was the one that swung the match in favor of the Falcons, because had they lost, a fourth set would have been necessary, and anything can happen and the same would follow in the fifth which requires just 15 points to appoint a winner.

“We make a lot of errors. We should be executing all the time but, like when we need to, we don’t,” Burroughs coach Edwin Real explained. “We’ll go back and make a good play and then we serve to the wrong player.”

Real went on: “We need to be more consistent. It’s a work in progress,” he said. “After the first 20 points we started blocking better but then they started tipping a little bit.”

The middle game began with Burroughs junior middle blocker Sadie Lomet’s kill.

That was followed by a stuff from senior opposite hitter Kara Aldana-Pere.

Senior outside hitter Jessica Wareebor’s two service aces made it 3-0 and 4-0 and Aldana-Pere’s winner extended the lead to 5-0.

The Falcons (18-5 and 4-0 in league) then evened it at 6-6 on a kill from senior outside hitter Nyra Tatoulian.

The Bears (3-8 and 2-2 in league) led 8-7 on a kill from junior outside hitter Tawnie Ohrt and zoomed ahead 10-8 on a block from senior opposite hitter Destiny Helligar.

Crescenta Valley, which has now won seven straight matches, went on a 6-2 spurt and led 14-12 on senior middle blocker Jana Coffeen’s bullet and caused the Bears to request a time out.

The cushion became 17-13 on a service winner from senior setter Hyacinth Ang.

Coffeen’s kill made it 19-15, but the Bears came within 19-17 on an ace from senior outside hitter Jessica Real.

When the Falcons took a 22-19 lead on an ace from senior defensive specialist Natalie Andrias, the Bears called for time.

Burroughs did get within 22-21 on a winner from Ohrt, but Crescenta Valley led 23-21 on a push from sophomore middle blocker Isabel Haytayan.

It became 24-21 on a tapper from Tatoulian and Tatoulian’s kill made it 25-22.

The last set began with six ties before the Falcons moved ahead 10-6 on an ace from senior defensive specialist Autumn Parrott.

Crescenta Valley seized control 13-8 on a push from Coffeen which prompted the Bears to ask for a stoppage in time.

Burroughs pulled within 15-11 on a kill from senior defensive specialist Elizabeth Johnson.

However, the Falcons scored four of the next five points and led 19-12 on a kill from Haytayan.

Several hitting errors by the Bears made it 21-14 in favor of the Falcons.

When Ang delivered a winner, it became 24-16, which once again prompted the visitors to ask for time.

A service ace from sophomore libero Sofia Shin gave the Falcons the set and the match.

The initial frame began with the Bears dashing ahead 5-2 on a push from Johnson.

Burroughs led 7-6 on a tapper by Wareebor. Crescenta Valley then claimed five of the next six points and pulled ahead 11-8 on an ace from Shin.

The Falcons’ advantage ballooned to 14-10 on a push from Tatoulian as the Bears asked for another stoppage in time.

In short order, the lead swelled to 17-12 on a kill from senior setter Aleen Der Barsegian.

The Bears would not get closer than six points as the Falcons moved in front 19-12 on a kill from Haytayan, and then led 22-15 on Tatoulian’s winner.

The second game was secured on a kill from Tatoluian.