Burroughs Girls Volleyball Scores Four-Set Triumph

The second squad respondes for the Bears who need four sets to defeat the Nitros.

By Rick Assad

Because of disciplinary reasons, the Burroughs High girls’ volleyball team used its reserves for much of the match versus host Glendale on Tuesday.

Those players more than held their own during a four-setter claimed by the Bears, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-8 in a Pacific League match.

Both clubs were stubborn and played with intensity and grit and each had shining moments.

Longtime Burroughs coach Edwin Real set the tone of the match early on.

“We had to discipline a couple players so it was a forced rest of the starters,” he explained. “We put a lot of pressure on those that were on the court. They responded well.”

The Bears (10-1 and 4-0 in league) held a distinct advantage in that they have played nearly three times the matches as the Nitros (1-3 and 1-3 in league).

Burroughs seized command of the fourth game as it led 5-1 on an ace from senior opposite hitter Isabela Hanson as Glendale needed time out.

The advantage became 9-3 on a kill from senior outside hitter Sienna Lay, who didn’t play in the first two sets.

“Yeah, the starters didn’t play too much and I’m not sure it was our best match but a win’s a win,” she said.

Lay’s push made it 11-3 and Lay’s rocket saw the Bears pull ahead 13-4.

Senior setter Savana Lay, who also didn’t play in the first two games added back-to-back service winners for a 14-4 cushion and 15-4 lead.

Sienna Lay’s push made it 17-5 and her service winner increased the margin to 18-5.

Hanson’s push made it 23-8 and senior defensive specialist Andrea Slobig’s service ace made it 24-8.

Senior middle blocker Khloe Pavia, who likewise didn’t play much in the early sets, sealed the game and match with a kill.

“I think that the game went very well and I’m excited we picked it up after that second set,” she stated. “I think my team did a really good job at staying focused, together and persevering.”

Burroughs captured the initial game but Glendale led 4-2 on a push from Serafina Hamo and 7-4 on a kill from Megan Angele.

From this juncture, the Bears picked up the pace and it was tied 10-10 on a block from senior opposite hitter Leila Lazaar.

Burroughs then forged ahead 14-11 on a stuff from junior outside hitter Trinity Taylan as the Nitros called time out. The Bears then dashed in front 15-12 on a mishit from Angele.

Hanson’s push made it 17-13 and a tapper from junior middle blocker Zoe Davis saw the Bears march in front 21-14.

Burroughs won four of the next six points including Lazaar’s winner for the set.

The third set was close early as it was deadlocked 2-2 on Glendale’s Leah Alfaro’s kill.

It was 3-3 on a hitting error from Glendale’s Harmony Cawit, 5-5 on Hanson’s ace and 6-6 on a Glendale net serve.

It was tied at 7-7 on Pavia’s kill and 8-8 on Sienna Lay’s hitting miscue.

The Bears went on a 3-1 spurt that included Sienna Lay’s kill for an 11-8 lead and pulled ahead 16-12 on an ace from junior defensive specialist Emma De Cunzo Steinglass.

Pavia’s spike made it 19-13 and Pavia’s blast put the Bears in front 21-13. Pavia wasn’t done as she made it 23-13 and 24-13 on back-to-back kills and Pavia’s rocket gave the Bears the set.

In the second game, Glendale led 4-2 on a kill from Hamo and 7-4 on Alfaro’s winner. The Nitros shimmied in front 15-11 on four straight aces from Cawit.

An ace from Rebekah Cruz made it 22-19, Cawit’s service ace made it 24-22 and a hitting miscue from Pavia gave the Nitros the game.

On Thursday, Burroughs will visit Crescenta Valley in a league match and it will begin at 3:45 p.m.