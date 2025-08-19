Burroughs Girls Volleyball Sweeps Past Visiting South Hills

The Bears were victorious behind the play of Sienna Lay who had a match-best 11 kills and Zoe Davis, Khloe Pavia and Amelia Walsh, as all three added five spikes.

By Rick Assad

Everything seemingly went according to plan for the Burroughs High girls’ volleyball team in a nonleague match versus visiting South Hills.

Backed by the overall play of senior outside hitter Sienna Lay, senior middle blocker Khloe Pavia, junior middle blocker Zoe Davis and sophomore outside hitter Amelia Walsh, the Bears thrashed the Huskies 25-11, 25-8, 25-18 on Monday afternoon.

The last set was fairly close only because Edwin Real, the longtime Bears’ head coach, rested many of his starters.

“When we serve and pass well, we look good,” he explained of the three-set sweep. “We’re able to run a fast offense when we pass well.”

After losing the first match of the season to Chaminade across five sets, the Bears have recorded consecutive wins over Culver City, Crossroads and Marlborough all in four sets.

The first game was tied early at 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7 but the Bears (4-1) took control 10-7 on a push from senior opposite hitter Leila Lazaar.

When Savana Lay served an ace for a 12-7 advantage, the Huskies (3-1) asked for time out.

Savana Lay’s ace made it 15-8 and Lazaar’s kill made it 17-8.

An ace from Sienna Lay (who finished with a match-best 11 kills) extended the lead to 21-8.

Another service winner by Sienna Lay made it 24-8 and a service miscue gave the opening set to the hosts.

The second set was much easier for the Bears who led 5-1 on a hitting error by South Hills.

A kill from Pavia (five kills) made it 9-2 as the Huskies requested a time out.

When action resumed the advantage swelled to 13-4 on a winner from Sienna Lay.

Back-to-back kills from Sienna Lay made it 17-5 and 18-5 and a service winner by Sienna Lay extended the advantage to 20-6.

From this juncture, the Bears took five of the seven points including the set-clincher on sophomore middle blocker Alex Hammeke’s push to make it 25-8.

The final game started off with the Bears taking a 3-0 lead on an ace from sophomore defensive specialist Kylee Beveridge.

The Huskies rallied and knotted it at 5-5 on a kill from Jazelle Mendoza but a tapper from Savana Lay leveled it at 7-7.

The Bears took control at this point and led 10-7 on a dagger from Sienna Lay. When Davis (five kills) added a service winner, Burroughs charged ahead 13-8 and then led 16-9 on an ace from Savana Lay.

Senior opposite hitter Isabella Hanson added a push for the Bears to make it 19-13 and Walsh’s slam made it 19-14.

Walsh (five kills) tossed in a winner that made it 22-16 and consecutive aces from Hanson saw the Bears dashed ahead 22-16 and 23-16.

The set and match were sealed on a service mistake from Samantha Martinez.