Burroughs Girls Volleyball Takes Care Of Claremont

The Bears move on to the second round of the CIF playoffs against Corona Del Mar after a 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 triumph.

By Rick Assad

In a CIF Southern Section Division III first-round girls’ volleyball playoff match between Burroughs High and visiting Claremont on Wednesday evening, the intensity was palpable.

The Bears swept the Wolfpack 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 but the visitors stood tall despite the setback.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., Burroughs (25-8) will travel to powerhouse Corona Del Mar (16-13) for a second-round match.

Longtime Burroughs head coach Edwin Real knew the match was going to be nip and tuck.

“Even though we got off to a slow start, we stayed composed,” he said. “When we pass well, we play well. Our serving was good too.”

Claremont came out in the third set and led 3-0 and it was tied 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8 on a co-block by Burroughs senior middle blocker Khloe Pavia and senior setter Savana Lay.

“I think as a team our passing was great today,” said Pavia. “I think our serving struggled a little, but we made up for it with our high energy.”

If Burroughs is to get past Corona Del Mar, Pavia and others will have to play well.

“I’m super excited for Saturday and I hope we can carry this into the next round of playoffs,” Pavia explained.

Burroughs then turned it on as it pulled ahead 15-12 on back-to-back service winners from senior outside hitter Sienna Lay.

“Honestly it was super consistent and a high energy game. We played really well together, and we followed the plan nicely and it was a good team win,” Lay said. “We’re excited for round two.”

The Bears led 20-18 on a kill from sophomore outside hitter Amelia Walsh and it became 21-18 on an ace from senior opposite hitter Isabela Hanson.

Savana Lay’s push increased the lead to 23-21 and Sienna Lay’s wallop made it 24-21.

The Wolfpack drew within 24-22 on a push from freshman outside hitter Tatum Longyear but Sienna Lay’s kill clinched the set and match.

Claremont (18-10) came out and led 3-0 in the first game on a block from freshman outside hitter Chloe Leeper.

The Wolfpack pulled in front 8-5 on a kill from senior opposite hitter Olivia Roberts but with patience and skill, the Bears rallied and tied it at 8-8 when Roberts hit the ball out of bounds.

When Walsh nailed a spike, the Bears led 11-8 and Walsh’s kill made it 13-10.

Burroughs outscored Claremont 5-1 for an 18-11 lead on a kill from Pavia that required the Wolfpack to require a time out.

Pavia’s winner made it 20-14 and a service ace from Walsh extended the advantage to 21-14.

Savana Lay’s ace made it 24-18 and senior opposite hitter Leila Lazaar’s rocket ensured the set.

The middle game saw the Bears dash ahead 4-2 on a kill from Pavia and 5-2 on Pavia’s tapper.

The Wolfpack stormed back and evened it at 7-7 on Savana Lay’s hitting miscue.

The Bears righted the ship and pulled in front 12-9 on Savana Lay’s ace and 14-10 on Sienna Lay’s service winner as the Wolfpack asked for a stoppage in play.

Pavia’s stuff made it 17-12, Sienna Lay’s winner increased the margin to 19-14 and Pavia’s push saw the Bears move ahead 20-14 as Claremont needed another time out.

Walsh’s ace made it 21-14 and consecutive kills from Pavia made it 22-14 and 23-14.

Sienna Lay’s block made sure the set was in the bag as the Bears had a two game to none advantage.