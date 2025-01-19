Burroughs Girls Water Polo Handles Burbank 12-4

Ava Tomlinson led the charge with a game-best six goals versus the rival Bulldogs.

By Rick Assad

Because of poor air quality due to raging wildfires across Southern California, Thursday’s scheduled girls’ water polo match between Burbank High and Burroughs was moved to Saturday.

Even with the two day delay, the Bears proved too good, steady and sure in the Pacific League clash.

Supported by senior Ava Tomlinson’s match-high six goals, Burroughs raced past Burbank 12-4.

Tomlinson, who plays center and guard, tallied three goals in the first period, one in the third frame and one in the fourth period.

“I think I had a pretty good game individually and was happy to find some success,” she said. “I also think the team had a very successful game as well in working together and setting each other up for success.”

Out of the gate, Tomlinson delivered in fine fashion as she rifled a five-meter penalty shot with 5:57 left in the first quarter.

The lead ballooned to 2-0 on senior attacker Sarah Metry’s 12-footer and 4:54 left in the same period. Tomlinson struck again as she nailed a 10-footer with 3:31 showing for a 3-0 edge.

Tomlinson’s 14-footer and fifty-two seconds left in the initial period made it 5-1 as the Bears (7-9 and 3-2 in league) were well on their way to victory.

“Facing Burbank is always a fun game. With more fans than usual in the stands, it’s always an elevated atmosphere and an exciting game,” Tomlinson noted. “Especially this year with it being my senior year and senior celebration after the game. It was extra special.”

When junior attacker/utility Derika Berenguer found the range on a 10-foot toss, the Bears pulled ahead 4-0.

A three-goal second quarter by Burroughs made it 8-2 at the intermission.

Berenguer’s point-blank range tally with 6:14 made it 6-1 and senior attacker Gigi Janczewski had a seven-footer about three minutes later that made it 7-1.

The barrage wasn’t over quite yet as junior attacker Lauren Chapparo drilled a nine-foot throw with fourteen seconds left that made it 8-2.

The Bears’ cushion after the third quarter was 9-4 as Tomlinson’s five-foot follow-up toss and 5:18 left extended the lead to 9-3.

Tomlinson delivered with 5:56 left on a seven-footer for a 10-4 edge in the fourth period.

Berenguer added a five-foot bullet with 1:50 remaining and Tomlinson capped off her outing with a 12-footer and twenty-seven seconds left for an eight-goal lead.

Four players scored for the Bulldogs (6-10 and 2-3 in league) and they were junior attacker Melanie Hayrapetian with 2:43 left in the first on a 12-foot toss that sliced the lead to 3-1.

Senior center Lizzie Bislamyan added a five-footer and thirty seconds with remaining in the second period that closed the gap to 7-2.

Mariano Galvez is the first-year Burbank coach said the wildfires hurt his club.

“The week out of the water from the fires, canceling practices and the games really took a toll on us,” he stated.

Junior driver Lina Tamassian contributed a nine-foot throw and 6:22 left on the clock that cut the cushion to 8-3 in the third frame and senior attacker Kristina Khamtrashyan tossed in a 10-footer with 2:45 showing in the same frame as the Bulldogs came within 9-4.