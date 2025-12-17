Burroughs Girls Water Polo Leads At Halftime And Wins Going Away

The Bears are powered to a 14-5 triumph over Pasadena by Lauren Chapparo's match-best six goals and Bonnie Kretzmann's three tallies.

By Rick Assad

A brief advantage by the visitors became a noticeable deficit by halftime when the Burroughs High girls’ water polo team hosted Pasadena on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bears used a six-goal effort by Derika Berenguer and a three-goal performance by Bonnie Kretzmann to rout the Bulldogs 14-5 in a Pacific League match.

The Bears outshot the Bulldogs 33-15 and led 5-1 at halftime and 10-2 after three quarters and on many occasions scored with relative ease.

Berenguer’s follow-up goal with six seconds left in the opening period evened the score at 1-1.

The Bears (3-3 and 1-0 in league) scored four goals in the second period while blanking the Bulldogs and also outshot the visitors 17-6 after two quarters.

Kretzmann’s tally with 5:12 left in the period made it 2-1 and Kretzmann added a goal with 3:45 remaining to make it 3-1.

Berenguer’s five-meter penalty shot with 42 seconds left extended the Bears’ lead to 4-1.

With just eight seconds on the clock the margin became 5-1 on a goal from Berenguer.

Lauren Chapparo’s toss tally with 6:25 left in the third frame made it 6-1 and Berenguer’s goal with 5:07 on the ticker extended the margin to a six-goal cushion.

When Bella Matossian slipped a goal into the net with 2:54 remaining in the match for the Bears it became 8-2.

The cushion swelled to 9-2 with a goal from Kretzmann as 1:24 was left in the third period.

An empty net goal from Berenguer with three seconds left made it an eight-goal lead.

Berenguer scored with 5:59 left in the fourth period to make it 11-2 and Tyler Timman’s rainbow twenty-two seconds later made it 12-2.

Chapparo added her second goal with 2:38 left for a 13-4 lead and it became 14-4 just thirty-four seconds later on Matossian’s shot.

The Bulldogs (5-7 and 0-2 in league) led 1-0 on a goal from Angelica Melchor as 1:17 remained in the first frame.

Melchor’s goal with 3:54 left in the third quarter trimmed the Bears’ lead to 7-2.

Milania Thomas added three goals for the Bulldogs and they came with 5:12 left in the fourth stanza to slice the lead to 12-3 and with 3:05 left that lowered the lead to 12-4 and with thirty-three seconds on the ticker that made it 14-5.