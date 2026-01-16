Burroughs Girls Water Polo Overcomes Slow Start to Top Burbank

Bears remain unbeaten in league with 20-12 win over the Bulldogs.

It look a while to get going, but eventually the Burroughs High girls’ water polo team got into its rhythm when it faced visiting Burbank High Thursday.



After the two teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Burroughs edged ahead in the second, before winning 20-12 in a Pacific League contest.

“I think we had a rough start but we really picked up after half. We got a little cocky at first, but I think we worked as a team overall and communicated more. Hopefully we can win league because we are 6-0 right now,” said Burroughs Derika Berenguer, who had a team high eight goals.

Burroughs (11-7 overall) led just 8-6 at halftime, before moving comfortably ahead in the third quarter.

“Something we’ve been emphasizing this whole month is that good defense transitions into good offense, so we’ve been focusing on defense,” Burbank coach Mariano Galvez said. “We did a really good job in the first half. I think we just got a little fatigued in the third quarter.”

Burbank (1-14 overall,0-5 in league) received nine goals from Melanie Hayrapetian.

Burroughs also received five goals from Bella Matossian.

Lauren Chaparro had three goals for Burroughs. Aniana Advincula had two goals and Bonnie Kretzmann had one goal for the Bears.

Burbank received a pair of goals from Stella Mehserdjian.