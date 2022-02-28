Burroughs Golf Looks to Be King This Spring

Burroughs boys golf

A year after winning its first league title in 51 years and finishing second in the CIF Division 3 championships, Burroughs is looking to move one step further into a possible CIF championship.

The Bears return their top three golfers from a year ago, but will need some newcomers to hopefully keep team scores near par.

Lincoln Melcher is finally a senior, having committed to UCLA back when he was a freshman. Junior Emilio Huerta is another major college prospect who on most days shoots under par. Sophomore Adriel Abaoag qualified for the state championships as a freshman and figures to be a star for years.

Senior Dylan Vallejo is a varsity returner who should hold down the fourth spot.

The fifth spot, which is the final spot that counts in traditional scoring, is up for grabs with a few individuals with deep ties in the Burbank community competing for it.

Senior John Peltier, who is the grandson of longtime Burroughs athletic director Marty Garrison, is going to be one of the candidates.

Sophomore Brodie Kemp, the grandson of longtime Burbank High athletic director Dave Kemp, is also vying to be a scorer on the team.

Freshman Gavin Tomlinson is also going to be pushing to be a scorer.

“Our team goal this year is obviously to defend our Pacific league title,” coach Greg Everhart said.

Burbank boys golf

The Bulldogs are coming off a solid season that saw the Bulldogs finish second in league to Burroughs and ahead of traditional power Arcadia. Burbank also won the Burbank Cup over Burroughs last year and is hoping to keep its hands on the trophy.

Burbank High captured the Burbank Cup last season.

League champion JJ Nakao has moved on to UC Irvine. Senior Luke Carnegie and sophomore Zach Ducore are two returners who will take over the leadership of the squad. Both figure to be amongst the best in the Pacific League.

Sophomores Aidan Clendenin and Ryan Labus move up from the junior varsity squad as does junior Eli Diamond. Junior Garret Rez returns to the team after playing junior varsity as a freshman. Juniors Curtis Peters and Brenton Lewis are new to the team.



“We are looking forward to building on the success of our second-place finish last year. JBHS is definitely the team to beat, but I expect Arcadia and Crescenta Valley to be competitive as well. Pasadena has some new players this year and they will probably perform better than they have in previous years,” Burbank coach Doug Grimshaw said. “Our team has created a culture of hard work and practice, and we will see if it pays off on the course in league play.”

Burbank boys tennis

The Bulldogs return their top singles player in junior Adam Ridaoui.

Burbank also returns sophomores Vamsi Chintha and Adonis Basco as well as seniors Yash Desai, Mark Lim and Chris Krikorian. All were in the starting lineup when Burbank fell 10-8 to Winward in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs last spring.

Burbank will also count on sophomore Simon Akopyan, seniors Aly Harara and Tamirlan Seitimbetov as well as freshmen Dominic Aleman.

Burroughs boys tennis

The Bears under veteran coach Roy Bernhardt are young this season with just two seniors returning in Kyle Lester and Zion DuMonde, both of which have been on varsity since before the start of Covid-19.

Burroughs does have a strong group of juniors with Kaian Bates, Vivek Bhakta, Michael Fraser, Sean Konkle, Niyanth Mahesh, Charles Powell and Theodore Pynchon competing for playing time.

Sophomores Miles Howell and Bevan Maxwell as well as freshmen Markos Mkrtchyan and Bernard Woods are also looking to break into the Burroughs lineup.