Burroughs Golf Stays Unbeaten in League

One thing that came out of the fifth Pacific League boys’ golf match Thursday was that most players were playing near or at their best at DeBell Golf Course.

Burroughs High kept its first league record intact, scoring 391. Arcadia was second at 406, followed by Crescenta Valley at 413 and Burbank High at 414. Pasadena shot 542.

Burroughs sophomore Adriel Abaoag continued his blazing week as he was the low medalist shooting two-under-par 69.

On Monday, he defeated more than 100 golfers to capture the Lynn McClung Memorial Golf Tournament at Crystalaire Country Club in Palmdale. On Wednesday, he shot three-under-par 69 at Knollwood Country Club in Granada Hills.

Burbank High was led by Luke Carnegie, who shot 79.

“I thought I was going to break 70 today, but it just didn’t happen,” Carnegie said. “I was feeling it with my swing, but I had some bad iron shots that I blew over the green.”

The win puts Burroughs even closer to winning the league title with two matchdays left.

The full results are below.