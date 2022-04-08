Burroughs Golf Wins 22nd Burbank Cup

A year after being surprised by Burbank High, rival Burroughs won the 22nd Burbank Cup, winning 9-7.

The two-day event was played Wednesday and Thursday at De Bell Golf Club.

Burroughs star, UCLA-bound Lincoln Melcher, did not play either day so he could focus on his other love, acting.

“I was really feeling it on the first few holes and then I just let the weather get to me. It was really hot. I just played through it and held on for the last nine holes,” Burroughs sophomore Adriel Abaoag said of shooting even par on Thursday.

The teams played in pairs to help determine the score of the competition.

Below are the results for both days.



