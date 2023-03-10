Burroughs High Choir Lights Up The Stage With Pop Show 44

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association presented Pop Show 44, You Make My Dreams Come True, on February 24, 25 and 26, in the high school auditorium.

The three-hour-long performance showcased individual, small ensemble and large group performances, including all the competition show sets for the JBHS choirs.

The show production was supported by students in the Burroughs High Stagecraft Technology program, along with a large number of adult volunteers.

Attached is a gallery of photos from Pop Show 44: