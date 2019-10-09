Burroughs High Choirs Present “Burroughs On Broadway”

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association presents its annual Burroughs On Broadway show Friday through Sunday, October 11 – 13, in the school auditorium.

“Audiences should expect a mixture of old favorites like “Singing in the Rain,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Camelot” as well as songs from the recent shows like Hamilton, Waitress, and Anastasia,” said JBHS VMA Choir Director Brendan Jennings. “The audience will laugh, cry and go on a journey through the music and dance of Broadway.”

The cabaret fundraiser has become a favorite show for the VMA to put on. For those who select the reserved cabaret seats, that ticket includes a reception buffet prior to the show, lounge style seating and dessert/drink service at the table during the intermission.

Tickets are $52 for premium reserved cabaret seats, $26 for reserved side orchestra seats and $20 general admission/$15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance online here or at the box office in advance of the show.

Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13. Those purchasing cabaret seats arrive for the cabaret reception at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The John Burroughs High School auditorium is located at 1920 W. Clark Street in Burbank. More information about the JBHS VMA can be found on their website.