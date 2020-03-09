Burroughs High Pop Show 41 Wows Audiences Yet Again

The John Burroughs High School annual Pop Show is always a must-see for the community at large and Pop Show 41 was no different. Showcasing the JBHS Vocal Music Association’s student show choirs, Pop Show 41: Eye to Eye also highlighted individuals, small groups and Dance Ensemble as well as student musicians and the Tech Crew program.

With four performances over three days – Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8, the nearly 300 students in the VMA, supported by a cadre of parent, community and student volunteers, brought their best to the JBHS auditorium stage.

Directed by choir teacher Brendan Jennings, with Artistic Direction by Jen Oundjian, the show choirs were choreographed by Shannon Ary, Ashley Borgese, Emily Depauw, Jerel Dionisio, Laura Dobbin, Erik Hall, Corey Hidalgo, Dominic Matas, Oundjian, Amanda Richardson and Jen Stanley.

Sound design and technical direction were led by teacher Jon King. The live backing band, a mix of talented high school musicians and a few professionals, was led by Assistant Music Director and Accompanist Dan Scoville.

Decibelles show choir imagined what life would be like in a post-Hunger Games society. With the bright lights of Hollywood as a backdrop, Sound Waves’ set followed the story of a young dreamer trying to make it in show business.

Advanced women’s choir Sound Sensations told the Bonnie & Clyde mythos from Bonnie’s perspective. Men At Work brought a comedic battle of the burger chains to the Burroughs High stage.

And Powerhouse, the advanced mixed choir, wove a tale of a dark and slightly demented circus and its denizens, highlighted through some very engaging characters.

A cappella groups Muses (young women from Sound Sensations) and Vocal Ensemble (mixed group from Powerhouse) also performed some fun arrangements of popular songs.

In between the show choir productions, individual students and small ensembles shared a mix of popular songs.

“I’m very proud of my students and all of the hard work they poured into this show,” commented Jennings. “On top of the award-winning work they’ve done on their show choir competition sets, they have been very successful arranging, choreographing and performing their own pieces in this magical show.”

“We are thankful to our community for coming out and showing our students so much support!

For more information on the Burroughs High choir program visit jbhsvms.com. The final concert of the 2019-20 school year will be the annual Spring Concert on Thursday, May 14.